Roundup: Oxnard police investigate stabbing, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Oxnard police investigate stabbing

Oxnard Police Department officers were investigating a stabbing late Tuesday afternoon that sent the victim to a hospital.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Perkins Road, near the cross with McWane Boulevard, said police Cmdr. Steve Trickle. The area is near the former Halaco site that edges Ormond Beach at the city's south end.

As of 5:30 p.m., officers continued to investigate the scene, Trickle said. The victim had been transported by ambulance with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

The department expected to release more information Tuesday night, he said.

This item will be updated.

Laser strikes hit Ventura County helicopter

A Ventura County helicopter was the target of three laser strikes while on patrol over the weekend, authorities said.

Copter 3 was conducting patrol operations Saturday night when the crew chief and pilot experienced three separate laser strike incidents, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which operates the aviation unit with the county fire agency.

The first two incidents took place around 8 p.m. in Oxnard and Port Hueneme. At around 10:30 p.m., a third strike followed as the helicopter flew over Camarillo.

The crew chief was unable to locate the source in any of the three incidents.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft can impair the crew's safety and cause permanent damage to their eyes, sheriff's officials said in a news release Tuesday.

A special penal code covers laser strikes due to public safety risks if a pilot is incapacitated or blinded. A conviction could bring up to three years in state prison, the agency said.

County helicopters provide support for wildfire response, search-and-rescue operations and medical transport as well as law enforcement patrol.

DA grant will help Ramirez center in Oxnard

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office secured a $640,000 grant to help launch the Carmen Ramirez Family Justice Center in Oxnard.

The money will support bilingual Spanish-speaking victim advocates, legal and administrative assistants and equipment at the center through September 2025. The county Board of Supervisors approved acceptance of the grant Tuesday, the DA's office said in a news release.

The center will provide "a safe haven and essential services for victims of crime, and this grant is a crucial step toward making it a success," said county DA Erik Nasarenko in a statement.

Nasarenko's office credited Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, as "instrumental" with securing the funds from a grant program at the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime.

The center, named after the late county supervisor and former Oxnard City Council member widely known as a community advocate, will be located in the 500 block of South A Street and is expected to open in 2024. It will be the county's second Family Justice Center. The first, located in Ventura, has served about 2,500 victims of crime each year since opening in 2019, the DA's office said.

Ramirez died in August 2022 after she was hit by a truck while walking across a street in downtown Oxnard on her way to a concert at Heritage Square.

Indecent exposure arrest at Ventura bus center

Ventura police arrested a 32-year-old man over the weekend after he allegedly exposed himself at the transit center.

The Santa Barbara man was reportedly standing near the bathrooms at the Ventura Transit Center, 3330 Telegraph Road, shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday when a witness saw him pull down his pants, expose himself and engage in lewd activity, Ventura Police Department officials said in a news release.

The witness reportedly stood in front of a child in the area to block the minor's view.

A responding officer detained the suspect after seeing him smoking drugs from a pipe, officials said, when the original witness alerted the officer to the alleged exposure incident a short time earlier. The man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and various narcotics offenses.

He was booked into county jail and subsequently released on a bail bond, jail records showed.

Items may be updated.

