Roundup: Oxnard police seek info on fatal shooting, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Police seek info on Oxnard homicide

OXNARD — Oxnard police are asking the public for help finding information and witnesses related to a fatal shooting last month.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 12 at an abandoned Goodwill Store at 3075 Saviers Road, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Adrian Sandoval, 21, of Oxnard, died and two other victims were hospitalized. It is the first homicide reported in Oxnard this year.

Anyone with related video or photographs can submit files directly to investigators at: oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/3075saviersroad.

If you saw the incident or have information, you can call Detective Justin Songer at 805-385-7680.

The city of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who commits a homicide in the city.

Smoke shop sting targets 3 sites

VENTURA COUNTY — An investigation into suspected illegal drug sales at a Thousand Oaks smoke shop ultimately led to warrant searches of six locations around the county and multiple arrests.

Narcotics detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office initially investigated operations at a Thousand Oaks smoke shop in the 700 block of East Thousand Oaks Boulevard. The business was suspected of selling marijuana, other illegal drugs and tobacco products to underage customers, according to the sheriff's agency, which is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

Sheriff's authorities seized a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 20 pounds of marijuana and other drugs they were were being sold illegally at three local smoke shops.

The owner, a 49-year-old Ventura resident, also owns two smoke shops in Ventura, in the 800 block of North Ventura Avenue and the 9500 block of Telephone Road, officials said.

During controlled operations at all three sites, detectives reportedly bought illegal drugs, including ketamine, an anesthetic with some hallucinogenic properties. The detectives confirmed all three sites had conducted unlicensed and illegal marijuana sales, according to the sheriff's account.

On March 25, authorities executed search warrants at all three smoke shops and at three homes in Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Ventura. Detectives reportedly found evidence of illegal drug sales at all six sites. They seized about 20 pounds of marijuana, a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, an ounce of ketamine and other drugs.

A Ventura man, 22, and an Oxnard man, 42, were arrested the same day on suspicion of conspiracy and narcotics violations. Additional arrests are pending, officials said. The agency's release listed three other suspects, including the smoke shop owner.

Catalytic converter theft bust

Items seized from a vehicle with three men suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Fillmore on Wednesday.

FILLMORE — Fillmore deputies arrested three Los Angeles men suspected of stealing catalytic converters earlier this week, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were first contacted around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday about a catalytic converter theft in the 1000 block of King Street. Four other theft victims later came forward that day, authorities said.

A witness reported seeing two vehicles speed away from the initial location.

Deputies stopped one of the cars that matched the witness description and spoke with the three men inside, all Los Angeles residents aged 31 to 36.

The second car was not located. Detectives believe both vehicles were involved in the theft and the suspects are part of a catalytic converter theft ring out of Los Angeles, officials said.

Deputies found narcotics, burglary tools and floor jacks inside the vehicle. Two of the men also had outstanding arrest warrants from Los Angeles County.

All three were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools and a controlled substance. They were booked into county jail with bail set at $250,000 each.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation can contact Detective Frank Valdez at 805-947-9128.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police seek help with fatal shooting, more Ventura County news