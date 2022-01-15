Roundup: Oxnard teen shot in wrist, police engage in low-speed pursuit, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Teen shot in wrist

OXNARD – A 14-year-old from Oxnard was shot in the wrist near Del Sol Park on Thursday night, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers were contacted shortly after 10 about gunshots were heard in the 1500 block of Camino Del Sol.

Authorities arrived on scene and found the victim suffering a non-life threatening gunshot injury to his wrist. The victim was initially uncooperative with police, but was eventually transported to St. John's Hospital in Oxnard and is reported to be in stable condition.

No suspects were found in direct connection with the shooting.

Two juveniles seen running away from the park were pursued by officers on foot. One of the two juveniles was detained and arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, while the other escaped. The arrested juvenile was cited and released to his family, police said.

Two vehicles were also witnessed fleeing the area after the shots were heard. Police conducted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles, but later released the vehicle without making arrests after an investigation found no connection to the shooting.

Suspect leads low-speed pursuit

OXNARD – The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man who was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant and led police on a slow-speed chase early Friday morning.

The pursuit began around 2:12 a.m. in the area of Gonzales and C streets.

A patrol officer in the area spotted the suspect driving a 2009 Nissan Altima and attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to Oxnard police.

The driver refused to yield and police initiated a pursuit of the vehicle. The pursuit continued for approximately 38 minutes at low speeds on surface streets in the Sierra Linda and Fremont North neighborhoods of the city, police said.

Eventually, a spike strip was deployed and the suspect stopped driving. After a brief standoff, the suspect was detained without incident. He was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest and the felony warrant and booked into county jail.

Man gets 4 years on child porn charges

VENTURA COUNTY – An Oxnard man was sentenced to four years in state prison for possessing child pornography while he was a registered sex offender, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Anthony Allen, 27, had twice been convicted for possessing child sex abuse material, officials said.

On May 6, Allen's parole officer performed a search of Allen's cellphone and found additional child sex abuse material on it. A forensic search of the phone was later conducted and recovered hundreds of illegal images.

The case was investigated by the Oxnard Police Department, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Southern California High Tech Task Force.

Police altercation ends with arrest

SIMI VALLEY – A Simi Valley man was arrested after an altercation with police Thursday afternoon.

Simi Valley police said the suspect, 25, had been reported to police around 12:30 p.m. as a traffic hazard for riding his skateboard on the road near the intersection of Royal Avenue and Madera Road. When officers tried to detain the suspect, he fled.

Police eventually caught up with him. The suspect resisted arrest, battering one of the officers. Both suffered injuries requiring medical attention.

The man was later booked into county jail on suspicion of felony resisting an officer resulting in bodily injury and felony resisting an officer in the performance of duty. His bail was set at $25,000, according to online jail records.

