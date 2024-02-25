Roundup: Pacific Coast Highway night closures end

PCH night closures end

A 6-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that had been shut at night since Feb. 5 due to storm damage has been repaired, the California Highway Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, said Saturday.

The section between Las Posas and Sycamore Canyon roads will no longer be closed overnight.

Storm-related tidal damage undermined the roadway and ate away a section of the shoulder and traffic lane on the southbound side, prompting the ongoing nighttime closures due to safety concerns.

The final scheduled closure took place Saturday night for lane striping and shoulder work, Caltrans officials said.

Sewage spills impacts beaches

People were told to stay out of ocean water on beaches near the Ventura River as a result of a 35,000-gallon sewage spill Thursday in the Oak View area.

About 15,000 gallons of sewage entered a storm drain feeding the Ventura River, the county’s environmental health division leaders said. They said the spill was reported by the Ojai Valley Sanitary District.

A county website on Sunday showed water quality on beaches from Emma Wood State Beach to the Ventura Pier was hazardous. Officials said warning signs would be posted on the beaches until tests show water quality meets state standards.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Pacific Coast Highway no longer closed at night