Roundup: Pedestrian critically injured in Port Hueneme, lewd acts conviction for Oxnard man

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Pedestrian seriously injured

A Port Hueneme man remained in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the seaside town late Sunday night.

The 35-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of East Port Hueneme Road shortly before 11 p.m. when he was struck, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department. Officers found him lying in the road, unresponsive, before he was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police, said the police department’s public information officer, Scott Matalon. Witnesses are asked to call traffic investigator Henry Montelongo at 805-844-9027.

Conviction in lewd acts case

Jesus Zavala Castaneda

Jurors convicted an Oxnard man of two felony counts of lewd touching that involved a teen girl younger than 14.

Jesus Zavala Castaneda, 62, was convicted Thursday after a two-week trial, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said. Jurors also found true special allegations that the victim was vulnerable and Castaneda took advantage of a position of trust.

The incidents, which involved a relative, took place between 2018 and 2019. In June 2019, the 13-year-old victim reported the abuse and the conduct stopped, prosecutors said. The victim, her mother, peers, a teacher and others testified during the trial.

Senior Deputy DA Edward Andrews, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement good parental support is a vital tool for adolescents reporting sexual abuse as teens navigate the "shame and blame" an offender can leave behind.

Sentencing is scheduled for the morning of April 24 in room 46 of Ventura County Superior Court.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Pedestrian critically injured, lewd acts conviction