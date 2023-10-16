Roundup: Pedestrian killed in T.O., motorcyclist nabbed

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Pedestrian killed in Thousand Oaks while walking in bike path

A man was struck and killed Sunday morning in Thousand Oaks while walking in a bicycle lane, county sheriff’s officials said.

The pedestrian was walking in the vicinity of Kimber Drive and Baxter Street, when he was hit by a vehicle, Capt. Peter Frank said late Sunday afternoon. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Frank said.

The female driver of the vehicle stopped and did not attempt to flee after the crash reported shortly before 10 a.m., Frank said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He had no details on the age or city of residence of the victim or the driver.

Man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing police, crashing on freeway

A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of multiple felonies after fleeing police in an incident that started with an attempted traffic stop near Ventura's Ivy Lawn Memorial Park and ended with a crash on nearby Highway 101.

The man allegedly failed to yield to an officer's emergency lights and siren when Ventura police tried to stop him for a traffic violation at midafternoon in the vicinity of Valentine and Portola roads.

He drove recklessly, police said, eventually entering the on-ramp to southbound Highway 101 from Valentine Road, where he encountered heavy traffic and rode at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the freeway.

Police said they canceled the pursuit because they deemed it too risky, but that callers soon alerted them about a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the southbound 101 freeway just south of the Victoria Avenue on-ramp.

Ventura police said they finally stopped the man with the help of officers from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol and additional officers from their own police department. The motorcyclist is a resident of Ventura, according to police.

The man and a passenger riding on the rear of the motorcycle were transported to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries received in the crash.

The motorcyclist was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics, possession of narcoticsparaphernalia, felony evasion of law enforcement and felony hit-and-run. His passenger was not arrested.

He was still awaiting a medical clearance Sunday evening and had not yet been booked into county jail.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Pedestrian killed in T.O., motorcyclist nabbed