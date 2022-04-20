Roundup: Pets die in house fire, semi drives off Highway 118, RV fire victim named

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Family displaced, pets killed in house fire

OXNARD — Two cats and a dog died after two consecutive fires broke out at the same Oxnard home, displacing a family of four early Tuesday, according to the Oxnard Fire Department.

The first fire was reported at 9:44 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 1600 block of Lookout Drive. The house is located in the Via Marina neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city.

A preliminary investigation found the blaze started in an outdoor patio area and extended into the attached garage. The fire damaged both areas as well as a bedroom leading to the patio and a kitchen connected to the garage, according to Battalion Chief Aaron Baker.

The first fire was extinguished at 10:18 p.m. There was a partial collapse of the garage roof during the incident, Baker said.

Around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, a second fire reportedly reignited in the garage. The blaze was extinguished by 5:37 a.m. and contained to the garage, according to authorities.

An estimated $50,000 in property damage and $200,000 in structural damage resulted, Baker said.

Three pets died and a family of four—two adults and two children—were temporarily displaced by the incidents. No people were injured.

The home was ultimately red-tagged by Oxnard building and safety officials. The cause remained under investigation, officials said.

Semi overturns near L.A. County line

This was the scene the morning after a semitrailer ran off Highway 118 in Simi Valley Tuesday morning.

SIMI VALLEY — A semitrailer went over the edge of Highway 118 in Simi Valley near the county line early Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 12:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of Highway 118, just west of Rocky Peak Road.

The semi rolled down a hill approximately 200 feet before stopping. The driver was taken to a local hospital with a complaint of pain, according to CHP officials. No other injuries were reported.

CHP and the California Department of Transportation officials closed the right two eastbound lanes shortly before 10 a.m. to recover the big rig. The crash is under investigation by the CHP's Moorpark office.

The lane closures, which lasted all day, created a slowdown for eastbound motorists and backed up traffic during the late-afternoon commute. Simi Valley Police Department officials said the right lanes were expected to remain closed until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Semi crashes into gas station

FILLMORE — A semitrailer crashed into a gas station in Fillmore Tuesday morning, causing a large fuel spill and injuring the driver, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 10:14 a.m. at a Shell station at 117 Ventura St., also known as Highway 126, according to Ventura County Fire and Sheriff's reports.

The driver of the big rig was taken to a hospital for evaluation, said sheriff's Capt. Timothy Ragan, after suffering a possible concussion.

The sheriff's initial investigation ruled out drugs or alcohol as factors, he said. Crews remained at the scene as of 6:45 p.m. as cleanup continued.

Victim named in RV fire

A recreational vehicle fire in Ventura on April 7 killed a man in the RV and hospitalized a bystander who tried to extinguish the blaze.

VENTURA — Authorities on Tuesday released the identity of a man killed in a recreational vehicle fire earlier this month in Ventura.

The victim was identified as Charles W. Davis, 65, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The specific cause and manner of death are pending.

The fire was reported on the morning of April 7 near Main Street and Hartman Drive.

The blaze destroyed the RV and killed Davis, the only occupant. A bystander tried to help extinguish the fire and was taken to Ventura County Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The cause remains under investigation. Ventura Police are assisting with the death investigation.

Suicide reported at Westlake Village park

THOUSAND OAKS — Ventura County Sheriff's deputies investigated a gunshot victim in an apparent suicide at a public park Tuesday afternoon in Westlake Village.

The incident was reported at 1:43 p.m. at Triunfo Community Park near Aranmoor Avenue. The male victim reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. No other details were immediately available.

If you're feeling despondent, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, for both English and Spanish speakers, can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

