Roundup: Plane makes emergency landing; arrests made in Moorpark, Ojai, Oxnard and more

No injuries in emergency plane landing near Rincon Bluffs

A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday around noon in an oil field near the Rincon Bluffs, authorities said.

No one was injured but the aircraft was reported to have mechanical issues, requiring the need to land.

Officials with Ventura County fire and sheriff's office had very little detail.

The plane apparently landed in an oil field. Fire crews from Station No. 25 responded, said fire Capt. Brian McGrath. The station sits along Pacific Coast Highway and serves the Rincon area.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately have information on the landing.

In June 2017, a plane crashed a few miles south near Solimar Beach, leaving one dead. Some of the aircraft's parts were found as far south as Emma Wood State Beach.

Man found in ocean died by suicide

The man whose body was found Thursday morning in the ocean near Mugu Rock died by suicide, authorities said.

The 32-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia died from blunt-force torso injuries, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies and Ventura County Fire Department responded to an ocean rescue at the Pacific Coast Highway turnout at Mugu Rock at 11:47 a.m., sheriff's officials said Thursday. Authorities found the body, later identified as the man from Atlanta.

If you're feeling despondent, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, for both English and Spanish speakers, can be reached by calling 988 and can be found on the web at https://988lifeline.org.

Moorpark man nabbed after report of stolen vehicle

A 48-year-old Moorpark man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing a vehicle that had been left unlocked.

The vehicle had been reported stolen Monday morning in the 13000 block of Princeton Avenue around 4:40 a.m., according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle was found later the same day in unincorporated Moorpark with personal items not belonging to the vehicle owner.

Detectives used surveillance video to identify a suspect and arrested him Thursday on unrelated offenses. After his interview with detectives, the man was arrested on suspicion of felony unlawful taking of a vehicle and receiving stolen property and other misdemeanors, jail records show.

The man is being held on $55,000. He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials advised car owners to lock their vehicles.

2 L.A. men arrested in Ojai

Two Los Angeles men were arrested in Ojai Thursday on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and related offenses, authorities said.

Ojai police were called to the 100 block of Waite Street by a witness who reported seeing the theft of a catalytic converter by two men, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to do police services in Ojai.

Deputies soon found the men who also had burglary tools, sheriff's officials said. The men, both age 35 from Los Angeles, also had warrants out for their arrest in another county, authorities said.

Sheriff's officials said eight catalytic converters had been taken in the Ojai area since Oct. 30 and additional thefts have been reported in other areas of Ventura County. Investigators believe the two men arrested are part of a theft ring out of Los Angeles, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities advise car owners to take advantage of a free program to etch their license plate number to the car's catalytic converter to prevent thefts and to return stolen converters if found.

Oxnard man arrested for June shooting

An 18-year-old Oxnard man was arrested Thursday in connection to a June shooting.

The Oxnard Police Department said officers were called June 25 to the 2200 block of Sierra Way after a man fired several rounds into a vehicle occupied by four people.

The victims fled and collided with a parked vehicle and a fire hydrant in the process. No one was injured, but the car was struck by gunfire, police said.

Investigators used surveillance video and found shell casings to identify a suspect, according to the Oxnard Police.

The man allegedly tied to the shooting was arrested Thursday in the 2300 block of East Vineyard Avenue. Police said he is documented gang member.

The man faces four counts of assault with a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle. He is being held at Ventura County jail with bail set at $1 million.

These reports may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Plane makes emergency landing; arrests made in Moorpark, Ojai, more