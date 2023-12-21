Roundup: Plea entered in fatal hammer attack in Newbury Park, more news

A Newbury Park man accused of killing his mother with a hammer pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Plea entered in fatal hammer attack

A Newbury Park man accused of killing his mother with a hammer pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Wednesday.

Scott Goldberg, 21, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in an alleged attack on his father.

Goldberg also denied special allegations that he personally used a deadly weapon and inflicted great bodily injury. Such allegations can impact sentencing if a defendant is convicted.

Prosecutors say Goldberg, who lived with his parents in the 200 block of Mayfield Court, attacked them both on the night of Nov. 19.

First, he struck his mother, Alison Marshall, upstairs, bludgeoning her in the head, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. The 63-year-old woman was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center with multiple skull fractures and a brain injury. On Nov. 28, she was released to hospice care, prosecutors said, and she died Dec. 1.

On the night of the alleged attack, when Goldberg's father heard his wife's screams, he tried to run upstairs to help her, according to the DA's account. But Goldberg reportedly turned toward his father, stepped down the stairs and struck him with the hammer.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy DA Stuart Gardner. Goldberg was represented in court Wednesday by private attorney Ron Bamieh, records show.

An early disposition conference is set for the afternoon of Feb. 28 in room 37 of Ventura County Superior Court. Goldberg remains housed at the county's main jail, where he is being held without bail.

Robbery suspect arrested

Port Hueneme police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a woman outside a school last week.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 outside Bard Elementary School at 622 E. Pleasant Valley Road, said Port Hueneme Police Chief Michael Federico.

The woman had apparently been running away from the suspect, a 28-year-old Port Hueneme man, when she tried to seek refuge at the school, Federico said. The doors were locked, however.

The man reportedly ran up behind her and took property off her, the chief said. He fled the scene in a black Mazda CX-90. The woman has told police she did not know the suspect, Federico said.

Port Hueneme police were able to identify the suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed at his home by the Oxnard Police Department SWAT team and Ventura County Sheriff's personnel for related cases in their jurisdictions, authorities said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery for the Port Hueneme incident and on suspicion of other crimes, including stolen vehicle violations, by the other agencies. He remained in county jail Wednesday with total bail set at $875,000, jail records showed.

Alleged prowler returned to same residence

A 24-year-old Port Hueneme man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of prowling and peeping after he allegedly returned to a residence after a similar incident in February, authorities said.

The incident had taken place the night before and the man was seen on surveillance video, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department. He was also identified as a suspect at the same home in February.

Port Hueneme Police Chief Michael Federico said it appears the man had no connection to anyone at the residence. Detectives are investigating other incidents in the city to see if the same suspect may have been involved, he said.

The suspect remained in county jail custody Wednesday with bail set at $25,000.

Items may be updated.

