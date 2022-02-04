Roundup: Police search for suspect who grabbed teen, Hwy 101 night work, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Police search for suspect who reportedly grabbed girl, 13

OXNARD – Police detectives and officers saturated a south Oxnard neighborhood Thursday in search of a male suspect who allegedly grabbed a girl and tried to get her into his car as she walked home from school Wednesday.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Teakwood and G streets, the Oxnard Police Department reported. The crossing is in a residential setting in the Bryce Canyon North neighborhood, located east of J Street and generally south of Channel Islands Boulevard.

The girl, 13, said she had been walking home from school when the suspect pulled up next to her in a black four-door sedan, according to police. He briefly spoke with her, but the teen continued to walk away. The suspect got out of the car and approached the girl, grabbing her wrist and yelling for her to get in his car.

A man driving by saw the incident and yelled for the suspect to leave the girl alone. The suspect then drove away and the girl made it home safely, where she told her parents, who contacted police.

Detectives and patrol officers canvassed the area Wednesday looking for video evidence and other leads. On Thursday afternoon, the area was saturated with additional detectives and uniformed officers looking for the suspect and his vehicle. Authorities also informed school administrators.

As of Thursday evening, police officials said they had not made contact with the good Samaritan who reportedly saw the incident and said they would like him to call police. Investigators also continued to look for video evidence that captured the incident or suspect vehicle but had not found any, a sergeant said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 805-385-7600 or at oxnardpd.org.

Nighttime lane reductions on Hwy 101

Nighttime road work on Highway 101 will reduce traffic to a single lane in each direction south of Mussel Shoals for five nights starting Monday night, Feb. 7, 2022.

VENTURA COUNTY – Lanes will be reduced at night on Highway 101 north of Ventura next week, Caltrans officials said, as work on a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project continues.

Northbound: From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday through Friday nights – ending at 6 a.m. Saturday – traffic will be restricted to a single lane from south of Padre Juan Canyon Road, near Faria Beach, to Punta Gorda, near Mussel Shoals.

Southbound: From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday through Friday, the same stretch will be reduced to a single lane between Mussel Shoals and Padre Juan Canyon Road. Friday night's closure will last until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Crash sends car into backyard

THOUSAND OAKS – Three elderly residents were sent to the hospital after their car was in a crash in Newbury Park Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident was reported just after 3 p.m. along Old Conejo Road near the intersection at Jenny Drive. The area is near the northeast corner of Knoll Park.

The vehicle with three people inside was hit by a second vehicle performing an unsafe turning maneuver, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks

The impact sent the vehicle into the backyard of a nearby residence.

Firefighters extricated the three occupants. All three were taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center as a precautionary measure, officials said.

No other injuries were reported. Authorities said DUI is not a suspected cause.

Grand theft arrests for aromatic haul

SIMI VALLEY – Police arrested four Los Angeles County residents Wednesday in a grand theft incident at the Macy's department store in the Simi Valley Town Center Mall.

Officers responded to the call around 4 p.m. and got a description of the suspect vehicle, which was pulled over before it reached the county line, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Four people in the car – three of them 18 years old, the other 20 – were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy.

They had allegedly stolen about $1,500 worth of a single product: perfume, authorities said.

