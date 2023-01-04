Roundup: Police seek video of downtown Ventura fight, local massage parlor charges, more

Visitors stroll through Main Street in downtown Ventura on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Ventura police seek footage of downtown fight

The Ventura Police Department is asking the public for photos or video of a fight reported in downtown Ventura last month.

The altercation broke out around 12:48 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 400 block of East Main Street.

Sgt. Bill Dolan of the department's major crimes unit said the fight involved two victims, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, and a group of five to seven male suspects who were believed to be in their early 20s. One victim suffered a non-fatal stab wound to the leg, while the other had a finger nearly severed off and a laceration to the arm.

Dolan said investigators have learned photo and video of the fight exists but have yet to view them. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recorded parts of the attack is asked to contact Detective Gil Pusen at 805-339-4467 or email gpusen@venturapd.org. Information and media can be submitted anonymously.

Five charged in operating local massage parlors as paid sex businesses

Five people have been charged in connection with running an illegal sex business out of local massage parlors, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The parlors, located in Ventura and Port Hueneme, are suspected of operating as paid sex businesses with money being laundered through various banking, real estate and casino transactions

Two suspects, a 56-year-old Oxnard woman and a 61-year-old Rosemead man, have already been arrested and pleaded not guilty to charges on Dec. 29. The two remain in custody at county jail in lieu of $500,000 bail each.

Arrest warrants have been issued for three additional suspects. The charges stem from a 2020 investigation by the DA's office, with assistance from the Ventura and Port Hueneme police departments.

Missing Casitas Spring man remains outstanding

A Casitas Springs man remains unaccounted for three weeks after he was first reported missing.

Craig William Clark, 69, was first reported missing Dec. 14, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Clark lives alone in a residence in the 9000 block of North Ventura Avenue within the unincorporated community of Casitas Springs. He had not been located as of Tuesday afternoon.

Clark was not home when authorities visited his residence, and they have no information about his whereabouts. He was last seen on Dec. 9 exiting a Gold Coast Transit District bus near his home.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having gray hair and blue eyes. He does not drive and relies on public transportation to get around. He has family in Oxnard and used to live in Malibu, but authorities are not sure if he was attempting to travel there.

Anyone who has seen Clark or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 805-654-9511. General inquires can be made to Detective Scott Reeder at 805-477-7038.

