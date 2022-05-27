Roundup: Possible bear spray used on robbery victim, more Ventura County news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Alleged robber sprayed victim

VENTURA COUNTY — A robbery suspect who allegedly used a chemical spray on a victim during an incident in Thousand Oaks two months ago was arrested Tuesday in Moorpark, authorities said.

The robbery took place on March 31 when the suspect, a 24-year-old Reseda man, met with the 18-year-old victim, who was selling a video game, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The two met near the seller's residence on Maegan Place, off Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

The two hadn't previously met but arranged to get together after the victim posted on Snapchat that he was selling some video games, according to Detective Sgt. Rob Yoos.

At the meetup, the suspect reportedly sprayed the victim’s face, neck and upper body with a "large can" of pepper or bear spray. He then took one of the games, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, valued at about $15, and fled the area, Yoos said.

Detectives ultimately identified the Reseda man as the suspect. On Tuesday night, they found him on Los Angeles Avenue in Moorpark and arrested him. He has been charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with a felony robbery offense and remained in county jail Thursday with bail set at $110,000.

Girl allegedly grabbed by stranger

VENTURA — Authorities in Ventura arrested a man Wednesday suspected of grabbing a teen's buttocks as she walked home from school last week.

The alleged incident took place shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Victoria Avenue. The man, a 26-year-old Ventura resident, reportedly approached the 14-year-old girl, conversing with her, according to the Ventura Police Department. As she tried to disengage, he reportedly grabbed her rear. She fled and told her parents when she got home.

The girl's father went to the site and reportedly confronted the man, police say, but the suspect left before officers arrived. As of Wednesday, there were no witnesses or video of the event, a police official said.

Story continues

Detectives later identified the suspect and found him in front of his home. He was arrested on suspicion of felony lewd act with a child and was booked into Ventura County jail on Wednesday with bail set at $20,000, jail records show.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ventura police at 805-650-8010.

Converter theft suspects evade police

SIMI VALLEY — Authorities in Simi Valley are asking for help with information about suspected catalytic converter thieves who evaded officers in a high-speed pursuit early Wednesday.

Simi Valley Police Department officers responded around 2:10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Elmdale Avenue for an in-progress theft of a converter. The caller reported seeing three males under a parked van. The trio left in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived.

When an officer saw a matching SUV at Bigelow Avenue and Larch Street, the driver fled toward northbound Erringer Road, launching a pursuit, authorities said. The chase was soon called off for safety reasons and the SUV was last seen heading eastbound on Highway 118 at more than 120 mph.

Anyone with information is asked to call Simi Valley police at 805-583-6950.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Possible bear spray used on robbery victim, more Ventura County news