Roundup: Priest pleads not guilty in child pornography case, more courtroom news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Priest pleads not guilty in child porn case

A Catholic priest who had served at an Oxnard church pleaded not guilty to a felony child pornography charge on Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court.

The Rev. Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara, 38, also denied a special allegation of aggravated possession involving more than 600 images of child pornography, court records show.

Prosecutors have said some of the images showed minors younger than 12.

Martinez-Guevara, a priest in the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit religious order, was assigned to Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in Oxnard's La Colonia neighborhood from July 2021 through September of last year, church officials have said. He had subsequently been in residence with the missionaries order in Long Beach, according to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

He was arrested in Long Beach in September.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has said that some of the alleged crimes occurred while Martinez-Guevara was stationed in Oxnard. The archdiocese previously said he served at the local parish as a deacon and newly ordained priest.

After charges were filed in September, both the archdiocese and the order removed him from ministry.

Martinez-Guevara remains in custody, without bail, at the main jail in Ventura. An early disposition conference is scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 16 in courtroom 12.

Construction site theft suspect charged

A 35-year-old Thousand Oaks man has been charged with three counts of second-degree burglary in connection with a string of thefts at construction sites.

Burglaries were reported at four Thousand Oaks sites between May and September, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted for police services in the city. Detectives used surveillance video and electronic data to identify the Thousand Oaks resident as the suspect.

The suspect used force to enter construction sites and secured areas in the early morning, according to the sheriff's account. He targeted tools and copper wire.

A patrol deputy spotted the man driving his car on Thousand Oaks Boulevard on Sept. 27 and pulled him over. A search of the vehicle turned up burglary tools and clothing worn during the crimes, authorities allege.

Sheriff's officials said the man worked at a glass company in Thousand Oaks and is on probation with terms allowing searches for stolen property. The suspect was initially arrested on suspicion of four counts of commercial burglary.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office subsequently charged him with the three felony counts along with special allegations, including that the crime involved sophistication. The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all special allegations Friday in Ventura County Superior Court. He remains in custody at the main jail without bail.

Sheriff's officials said they are continuing their investigation and believe there may be other incidents.

Maximum sentence in lewd acts case

A 33-year-old Oxnard man received the maximum sentence Tuesday in a sex crimes case involving a minor.

Victor Villanueva Legaria will serve 10 years, eight months in prison, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In July, jurors had found Legaria guilty of two counts of lewd acts on a child younger than 14 and one count of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15, all felonies. The jury also found true special allegations, including that Legaria took advantage of a position of trust.

Legaria, who knew the victim, sexually abused her multiple times between 2016 and 2020, starting when the girl was 11, according to prosecutors. She reported the abuse to a family member in 2020, when the Oxnard Police Department was called in and launched an investigation.

Deputy DA Twyla Atmore, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement she was glad the court sent the message that child molestation "will not be tolerated in Ventura County."

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Priest pleads not guilty in child pornography case, more news