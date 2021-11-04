Roundup: Prosecutors seek additional victims in sex crimes case, more local news

A vehicle overturned near an elementary school in Santa Paula Wednesday morning.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

DA seeks potential victims, witnesses in sexually motived crimes cases

VENTURA – Prosecutors are seeking the public's help regarding possible witnesses or additional victims of a man now accused of multiple sexually motivated crimes, including an alleged assault on a Ventura bike path in September.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko's office on Wednesday issued a statement saying the suspect in the bike path assault, Martin Valdez Arias, 28, has been charged in a second crime.

On Aug. 30, Arias was allegedly riding a silver and black bicycle near Tanager Street and Swift Avenue in Ventura when he rode past a woman walking with her grandson and exposed his genitals, according to prosecutors. He has been charged with felony indecent exposure.

Martin Valdez Arias

The August incident came to light as the Ventura Police Department and Ventura County Sheriff's Office did more investigation into the Sept. 1 assault on the bike path near Ventura Community Park, on the south side of Highway 126 in Ventura. In that case, Arias was reportedly riding the same bike when he attacked a woman walking on the path. He has been charged with false imprisonment by violence and sexual battery in the bike path case.

Arias appeared in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday for arraignment. The hearing was continued until Nov. 17. He has not yet entered a plea in the new cases. He remains in custody at Todd Road Jail and is not currently eligible for bail. A message left for his attorney Wednesday afternoon was not returned.

Court records show Arias previously pleaded guilty to felony indecent exposure and misdemeanor sexual battery in a case brought by the Oxnard Police Department in 2020.

The prosecutor in the current cases, Supervising Deputy DA Brent Nibecker, said he couldn't discuss earlier convictions since that might prejudice potential jurors.

Arias returned to the Ventura County area on July 24 this year, according to the DA's office, and was in the community until his arrest on Sept. 7. Authorities believe he spent time in and around Ventura, Oxnard and Ojai.

A bicycle ridden by Martin Valdez Arias.

Prosecutors released photos of Arias and his bicycle Wednesday, saying investigators are looking into whether other victims may have been touched inappropriately or been exposed to the genitals of a man riding a bicycle.

Potential victims as well as any witnesses to such incidents are asked to call the DA's supervising investigator, Christopher Borkovec, at 805-477-1647.

Crash near elementary school spurs warning

SANTA PAULA – A single-vehicle rollover accident in a Santa Paula school zone Wednesday morning prompted a caution from the chief of police.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Mill Street, near McKevett Elementary School, according to the Santa Paula Police Department.

A 35-year-old woman had apparently been driving faster than the 25 mph school-zone limit, causing her vehicle to roll over onto its roof when she struck another car, police officials said. The accident remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Children were arriving for school at the time. None were injured.

The driver was extricated and taken by ambulance to a hospital. Her injuries did not appear life-threatening, officials said.

Chief Travis Walker, who wrote the department's release and attached a photo of the upside-down vehicle, said he hoped the incident would help residents understand why the department conducts enforcement efforts in school zones: to prevent potential tragedies.

"The big thing," Walker said, "is that we want to get information out to people to slow down."

Pursuit, crash after three home burglaries

THOUSAND OAKS – A pursuit of three suspected burglars Wednesday ended in a crash and search effort in Westlake Village that prompted the precautionary lockdown of an elementary school.

The incident unfolded shortly before 2 p.m. when a Ventura County Sheriff's deputy responded to a residential burglary call in Thousand Oaks, said sheriff's Capt. Steve Jenkins. The deputy spotted the suspect vehicle in the area, launching the pursuit.

Authorities later learned the vehicle occupants were suspected in three home burglaries Wednesday, including two where they reportedly broke in while residents were at home, Jenkins said.

The pursuit ended with a crash along Agoura Road, west of Lindero Canyon Road, just over the county line, where the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Lost Hills station took over. The three suspects fled on foot, prompting a search that included a Ventura County helicopter.

Los Angeles authorities locked down White Oak Elementary School, south of Agoura Road, as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted before 4:30 p.m.

Two of the suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested, Jenkins said. A third remained outstanding Wednesday evening but was not believed to be armed, authorities said.

Nursing home wing evacuated

THOUSAND OAKS – About 30 residents of a Thousand Oaks nursing home were evacuated from their wing Wednesday when a malfunctioning HVAC unit sent smoke into the air.

The incident was initially reported as a structure fire around 12:40 p.m. at the Thousand Oaks Healthcare Center, 93 W. Avenida de Los Arboles. The first firefighters on scene described a possible working fire, leading to numerous units responding.

Ventura County Fire Dept. Capt. Bob Welsbie said one wing of the facility was evacuated as crews investigated. About 30 residents were moved to a safe part of the building.

While firefighters ultimately determined there was no fire, he said, crews set up for the real thing by hooking into hydrants and otherwise preparing, Welsbie said. In the end, they found the smoke had come from a burned out motor in the HVAC unit, referring to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The department's No., 1 priority is "life safety," Welsbie said, even when it might be inconvenient to move residents in a facility.

"Hands down, the safest way of tackling any fire is to err on the side of caution," Welsbie said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: DA seeks victims in sex crimes case, more local news