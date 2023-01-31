Rainfall nears 1 inch in Camarillo, but little measured at La Conchita

VENTURA COUNTY — The area got a healthy dose of rain over the past couple days, a report from the National Weather Service shows.

Camarillo led the area among local cities with 0.93 inches over a two-day period ending at 10 a.m. Monday, forecasters said.

Ojai followed at 0.64 inch, Saticoy at 0.58, Santa Paula at 0.48, Fillmore at 0.37, Thousand Oaks at 0.32, Ventura at 0.24 and Simi Valley at 0.21. La Conchita — a coastal community north of Ventura where heavy rainfall is a risk factor for landslides — trailed with just 0.07 of an inch.

Snowfall was estimated at up to 1 inches in Frazier Park and up to 2 inches in the Lockwood Valley.

New theft arrests in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY — For the second day in a row, an organized retail theft crew was apprehended in connection with thefts from local drugstores in the city, police said.

Simi Valley police said they arrested three individuals on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, organized retail theft and grand theft on Sunday. The previous day on Saturday, police arrested two Los Angeles women on suspicion of the same offenses.

The latest arrests followed a report from an employee at a CVS store at 591 Country Club Drive, who said three individuals took more than $1,000 worth of cosmetics Sunday afternoon.

The employee provided a description of their vehicle and a license plate number, police said.

Aware that organized retail theft crews often steal from multiple locations, an officer checked other CVS stores and located the vehicle at the CVS at 2825 Cochran St. Officers apprehended the three individuals and located more than $3,000 in merchandise, officers said.

Two of the arrested individuals were 21-year-olds from Lakewood while the third was a 36-year-old from Norwalk.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Rain adds up; 3 nabbed in alleged thefts