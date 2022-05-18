Roundup: Replica gun at middle school leads to suspension, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Replica gun at middle school leads to suspension

SANTA PAULA— A student was suspended after authorities found a replica handgun at Isbell Middle School in Santa Paula last week.

A school employee found what appeared to be a gun in a drainage grate during school hours on May 10. The replica, later determined to be an unloaded pellet gun, was retrieved by a school resource officer, the Santa Paula Police Department reported.

The replica looked so realistic both the resource officer and the employee thought it was an actual gun, police officials said.

The 13-year-old student who stashed the air gun was identified with the help of eyewitness statements, said Jeffrey Weinstein, superintendent of the Santa Paula Unified School District.

A pellet gun, at right, was found at Santa Paula's Isbell Middle School on May 10. Santa Paula police photographed the replica next to an actual police gun, at left, to show the similarities.

The teen's parents were contacted and he was suspended, Weinstein said.

Possession of replica firearms is generally not illegal, the police department said in a release, but officials advised parents to keep realistic versions away from children because the replicas can be mistaken for an actual firearm.

The department included a photo of the pellet gun next to an officer's service weapon to show how close in appearance they were.

Man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run

VENTURA COUNTY — An Oxnard man was sentenced in Ventura County Superior Court on Monday for a fatal hit-and-run in 2018.

Gerardo Miguel Rodriguez-Grajeda, 36, was convicted last month of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

In September 2018, Rodriguez-Grajeda ran over Jorge Tejada, 23, in downtown Oxnard near Meta and Fifth streets after a physical fight in the 600 block of South Oxnard Boulevard behind the El Miramar Bar, officials said.

Rodriguez-Grajeda was sentenced by Judge Ryan Wright to 16 years to life in prison, according to the DA's office.

2 theft group members pled guilty

VENTURA COUNTY— Two Chilean nationals pleaded guilty on Tuesday for a theft at a Thousand Oaks mall last month, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Hugo Camilo Perez Martinez, 26, Esperanza Rafaela Brevis Venejas, 25, and a 16-year-old male were reported breaking into a parked car containing stolen clothing from retail stores around Southern California on April 15, officials said. The car was theirs, but they had gotten locked out of it, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies later learned.

When authorities arrived, the three fled in different directions from The Oaks shopping mall at 350 W. Hillcrest Drive.

The three were located and arrested shortly after. Detectives also found a bag with about $2,500 worth of clothes from Macy's in the parking lot.

Venejas and Martinez pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court to felony organized retail theft. Additionally, Martinez pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, prosecutors said.

Previously, they had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Both adults are scheduled for sentencing on June 14. Venejas remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bail, while Martinez was in custody with bail set at $100,000.

