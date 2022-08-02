Roundup: Rescue from industrial hopper, van fire prompts arson arrest, 101 lane closures

Cytlalli Salgado, Ventura County Star
·3 min read
Some 35 firefighters from Ventura, Oxnard and Ventura County worked together Monday to rescue a man trapped in an industrial sawdust hopper in Ventura.
Some 35 firefighters from Ventura, Oxnard and Ventura County worked together Monday to rescue a man trapped in an industrial sawdust hopper in Ventura.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and arrests from Ventura County agencies:

Man rescued from machinery

VENTURA — Firefighters rescued a man trapped in an industrial sawdust hopper Monday morning in Ventura.

Units were dispatched shortly before 7:50 a.m. to a flooring manufacturing plant in the 6200 block of Ventura Boulevard, located in an industrial area along the north side of Highway 101 in the Montalvo area, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

The man, whose age was not available, was extricated after a technical rescue assisted by fire crews from Oxnard and Ventura County. Two urban search and rescue teams took part in the operation.

Firefighters first assessed the area and secured power sources to the machine, officials said. The search and rescue teams used specialized equipment and techniques to pull the man from the machinery. The response involved 22 units with 35 firefighters in all.

Firefighters rescued a man trapped in an industrial hopper at a manufacturing plant in Ventura Monday.
Firefighters rescued a man trapped in an industrial hopper at a manufacturing plant in Ventura Monday.

The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of any injuries wasn't available Tuesday.

Firefighters secured openings to the hopper to prevent further injuries. Responding units took about three hours to be cleared from the scene.

Details concerning how the man got stuck or whether he worked at the property weren't available. No other injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation, fire officials said.

Burning van prompts arson arrest

VENTURA COUNTY — A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and theft after an incident near Fillmore last week.

Authorities were dispatched around 3:25 p.m. on July 27 to a fire in a van parked at a nursery near Old Telegraph Road and Highway 126, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The site is in an unincorporated area west of Fillmore.

The fire in the van’s rear interior was quickly extinguished.

In the front passenger area, however, firefighters found a propane tank releasing gas from an open valve.

Investigators concluded the fire had been intentionally started and the propane tank was placed in the van to cause an arson explosion, authorities said. No other hazards were located and no injuries were reported.

The suspect reportedly stole a bicycle from a nearby nursery and fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was later arrested in the 1000 block of Highway 126, also called Ventura Street, in Fillmore. Authorities also found additional evidence linking him to the incident, officials said.

The Fillmore resident was subsequently charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with one count of felony arson and a misdemeanor count of petty theft. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He remained in Ventura County jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail, with the next court hearing scheduled for Aug. 9.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Fillmore police station at 805-524-2233.

Overnight lane closures planned

VENTURA COUNTY — A stretch of southbound Highway 101 south of Mussel Shoals will be reduced to a single lane overnight as a roadway improvement project continues.

On Wednesday through Friday nights this week, starting at 9 p.m., only one southbound lane will be open until 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers will be routed onto the left bypass lane near Mussel Shoals along a roughly 4-mile stretch, according to Caltrans.

Southbound Highway 101 will be reduced to a single lane south of Mussel Shoals for several nights this week and next week for construction.
Southbound Highway 101 will be reduced to a single lane south of Mussel Shoals for several nights this week and next week for construction.

On Aug. 8-10 — Monday through Wednesday nights — the nighttime closures will also be in place.

The Seacliff exit ramp on the southbound side will be closed earlier on the same nights, starting at 7 p.m.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project along the corridor.

Cytlalli Salgado is a breaking news reporter for the Ventura County Star. She can be reached by calling 805-437-0257 or emailing cytlalli.salgado@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man trapped in sawdust hopper, Highway 101 lane closures, more news

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Jones tried to hawk his supplements as he took the stand in $150m defamation trial

    The judge teared into the conspiracy theorist for lying on the stand: “Just because you claim to think something is true does not make it true”

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

    Yes, you read that right…

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • Alex Jones Gets Scolded During Really Crappy Day in Court

    Briana Sanchez/Pool via ReutersFor a man so up in arms about being thrust in front of a “kangaroo court,” Alex Jones appears to be trying his hardest to make a mockery of the ongoing defamation suit brought against him by Sandy Hook parents. The final afternoon of scheduled testimony in Jones’ two-week trial got off to a rocky start on Tuesday, with the judge presiding over the Austin case reprimanding the notorious conspiracy theorist as he appeared to chew something in court.“Spit your gum out

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • 70-year-old Asian woman brutally beaten, robbed twice by 4 juveniles in SF apartment complex

    A 70-year-old Asian woman was brutally beaten and robbed twice by four juveniles in broad daylight at her apartment complex in San Francisco. The woman, identified as Mrs. Ren, was approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time in the hallway of her apartment complex on July 31. “They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” Mrs. Ren told ABC 7.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Woman stabs sister with a screwdriver during fight over food, Alabama cops say

    Authorities were called to do a welfare check.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young

  • Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

    Three women have come forward and accused Dr. Mark Walker of sexually assaulting them. Walker is currently awaiting trial in a separate sexual assault case.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.