Roundup: Rescue from industrial hopper, van fire prompts arson arrest, 101 lane closures

Some 35 firefighters from Ventura, Oxnard and Ventura County worked together Monday to rescue a man trapped in an industrial sawdust hopper in Ventura.

Man rescued from machinery

VENTURA — Firefighters rescued a man trapped in an industrial sawdust hopper Monday morning in Ventura.

Units were dispatched shortly before 7:50 a.m. to a flooring manufacturing plant in the 6200 block of Ventura Boulevard, located in an industrial area along the north side of Highway 101 in the Montalvo area, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

The man, whose age was not available, was extricated after a technical rescue assisted by fire crews from Oxnard and Ventura County. Two urban search and rescue teams took part in the operation.

Firefighters first assessed the area and secured power sources to the machine, officials said. The search and rescue teams used specialized equipment and techniques to pull the man from the machinery. The response involved 22 units with 35 firefighters in all.

The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of any injuries wasn't available Tuesday.

Firefighters secured openings to the hopper to prevent further injuries. Responding units took about three hours to be cleared from the scene.

Details concerning how the man got stuck or whether he worked at the property weren't available. No other injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation, fire officials said.

Burning van prompts arson arrest

VENTURA COUNTY — A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and theft after an incident near Fillmore last week.

Authorities were dispatched around 3:25 p.m. on July 27 to a fire in a van parked at a nursery near Old Telegraph Road and Highway 126, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The site is in an unincorporated area west of Fillmore.

The fire in the van’s rear interior was quickly extinguished.

In the front passenger area, however, firefighters found a propane tank releasing gas from an open valve.

Investigators concluded the fire had been intentionally started and the propane tank was placed in the van to cause an arson explosion, authorities said. No other hazards were located and no injuries were reported.

The suspect reportedly stole a bicycle from a nearby nursery and fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was later arrested in the 1000 block of Highway 126, also called Ventura Street, in Fillmore. Authorities also found additional evidence linking him to the incident, officials said.

The Fillmore resident was subsequently charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with one count of felony arson and a misdemeanor count of petty theft. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He remained in Ventura County jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail, with the next court hearing scheduled for Aug. 9.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Fillmore police station at 805-524-2233.

Overnight lane closures planned

VENTURA COUNTY — A stretch of southbound Highway 101 south of Mussel Shoals will be reduced to a single lane overnight as a roadway improvement project continues.

On Wednesday through Friday nights this week, starting at 9 p.m., only one southbound lane will be open until 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers will be routed onto the left bypass lane near Mussel Shoals along a roughly 4-mile stretch, according to Caltrans.

On Aug. 8-10 — Monday through Wednesday nights — the nighttime closures will also be in place.

The Seacliff exit ramp on the southbound side will be closed earlier on the same nights, starting at 7 p.m.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project along the corridor.

