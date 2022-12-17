Roundup: Santa Paula gym fire 'suspicious;' Simi interim chief named, more

Santa Paula gym fire deemed 'suspicious'

A fire that destroyed Santa Paula High's old gym Nov. 27 has been deemed suspicious, authorities said Friday.

The Santa Paula Police said Ventura County Fire arson investigators continue to seek answers about the blaze at the now razed 84-year-old Bryden Gym, also known as the girls gym, but initial signs indicate the fire may not be accidental.

The fire erupted shortly after midnight Nov. 27 and took more than 12 hours to extinguish. School officials estimated the cost to replace the facility at up to $30 million.

Santa Paula detectives ask anyone with information about the fire to call 805-525-4474 or Detective Shawn Virani at 805-525-4474 ext. 220. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Simi Valley appoints interim police chief

Simi Valley Interim Police Chief Steve Shorts

Simi Valley appointed Assistant Chief Steve Shorts as interim police chief as of Saturday, according to a news release from the city. He succeeds Police Chief David Livingstone who retired Friday.

Shorts has more than 33 years of law enforcement experience, the last 21 years with the Simi Valley Police. Shorts has served in patrol abd the special problems unit. He worked as a detective, a public information officer and as a supervisor of the homeless liaison officers and of school resource officers. He was promoted to commander in 2019 and to assistant police chief in 2021.

Shorts holds an associate's degree in administration of justice from Santa Monica College, a bachelor’s degree in occupational studies and a master’s degree in emergency services administration from CSU Long Beach. He and his family live in Ventura County.

Police seek help finding bank robber

Port Hueneme police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank on Thursday morning.

A man seen leaving the Citibank branch on West Channel Islands Boulevard in Port Hueneme Thursday morning is believed to have robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of money.

The man, described as white or Hispanic and in his 60s with gray hair, walked into the Citibank branch in the 700 block of West Channel Islands Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. and demanded money from a teller. He said he was armed though no weapon was seen, according to the Port Hueneme Police.

The man was wearing a black baseball cap with white lettering, a black jacket, black mask and blue jeans. Police said he was about 5 feet tall.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the bank on foot eastbound through the parking lot, police said.

Port Hueneme police are working with the FBI. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Bates at 805-986-6530 or by email at rbates@cityofporthueneme.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Gym fire 'suspicious;' Simi interim chief named, more