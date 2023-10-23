Roundup: Santa Paula man hospitalized after shooting, violent carjacking reported

Here is a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Santa Paula man shot in Fillmore

A 22-year-old Santa Paula man was listed in stable condition Sunday after being shot early in the morning in Fillmore.

Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson said the shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of McNab Court and El Paseo Street, a neighborhood located north of Highway 126 on the town's west side.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is still underway, Sheriff's Capt. William Hutton said Sunday evening. "I know the detectives are still out working the case," he said.

Man injured in El Rio carjacking

A man was injured and his Ford F-150 truck stolen late Saturday night in a carjacking in the El Rio area, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Orange Drive, between Vineyard and Rose avenues and northwest of Rio del Valle Middle School.

The victim was a 28-year-old Ventura County man, Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson said.

Gibson said the victim sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard for treatment. The truck was recovered in Oxnard, he said.

A 21-year-old Oxnard man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of carjacking and battery with serious bodily injury in connection with the incident. He was booked into county jail in Ventura, jail records showed.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Santa Paula man shot in Fillmore, carjacking in El Rio