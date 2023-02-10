Roundup: Santa Paula man killed on Highway 126, more news

Fatality on Highway 126

A Santa Paula man was killed in a crash on Highway 126 east of the Ventura County line early Thursday, authorities said.

The accident took place around 3:30 a.m. on the 126, west of Wolcott Way, according to the California Highway Patrol's Newhall office. The site is west of the junction with Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita, near the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The three-vehicle crash involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a Volkswagen sedan and a Honda sedan, CHP officials said. Initial reports indicate the big rig was attempting a U-turn and the Volkswagen hit the side of the semi's trailer.

CHP officials said the driver of the Volkswagen, who died at the scene, was a Santa Paula man.

The driver was later identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as Anthony Medina, 30.

The incident closed the 126 in both directions for a time. All lanes had reopened by about 8:45 a.m.

Man arrested for assault on police officer

A man was arrested Thursday after reportedly trying to hit a police officer with a vehicle in a standoff on the west side of town, the Ventura Police Department said.

Police said the string of events began shortly before 4 a.m. when they answered a call complaining of a disturbance at a 24-hour sandwich store at the corner of Main Street and Ventura Avenue. When they contacted two people in a vehicle parked in front of the store, one of them became uncooperative and allegedly drove the vehicle into a column on the building, reversed the vehicle and drove directly toward the officer, forcing the policeman to jump out of the way.

The 28-year-old suspect then drove north on Ventura Avenue, struck a parked vehicle and started running, according to police. He was found on the roof of a commercial building on Wall Street but refused to come down. He threatened several times to commit "suicide by cop," police said.

After an officer trained in crisis intervention negotiated with the man for 90 minutes, he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police said.

Officers said they found a loaded handgun in the man's vehicle while they were trying to talk him off the roof. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

The suspect sustained a minor injury to one of his legs during the incident, but no officers were hurt, according to police.

He was being treated at a local hospital Thursday afternoon and had not yet been booked into jail, police Cmdr. Ryan Weeks said.

Threats to woman, dog lead to man's arrest

A 52-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a woman and her dog in Fillmore a day earlier, according to Ventura County Sheriff's authorities.

The woman had been walking her dog Tuesday when she was reportedly confronted by the man, described as transient and from the Santa Cruz area. The man "aggressively" approached the victim and threatened to kill her and seriously injure her dog, officials said.

A citizen intervened and escorted the victim to safety, where she called 911. No injuries were reported during the confrontation.

Fillmore patrol deputies didn't initially find the suspect, but identified the Santa Cruz man as the possible suspect.

On Wednesday, a patrol sergeant saw the man at a Fillmore shopping center. He was later identified as the suspect in the case and was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats.

Suspect arrested in stabbing of store clerk

Simi Valley Police Department officials arrested a juvenile on Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of a Circle K clerk on Feb. 4.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the convenience store at 665 Los Angeles Ave. Two males, initially described as adults, had reportedly stolen alcohol and fled on foot to a wash east of the store. The clerk gave chase but lost sight of the pair, although he found some stolen items in the wash.

The clerk was picking up the stolen items when the suspects returned and allegedly stabbed him, police officials say. He was treated at a hospital for a stab wound that was not life threatening. Simi police sought the public's help finding the suspects.

Police later identified the primary suspect, a 15-year-old male, responsible for the stabbing as a juvenile.

On Wednesday, patrol officers responded to a fight in the 1700 block of Aviso Street, where one of the people involved was the suspect, authorities said. The youth was taken into custody and booked into the county Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shoplifting.

