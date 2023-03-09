Roundup: Scammer claimed to be judge, Ventura murder sentence, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Woman falsely claimed she was a judge

An Oxnard woman pleaded guilty to grand theft Tuesday after taking $10,000 while falsely claiming she was a judge, authorities said.

Teresa Robles Boyzo, 62, accepted a $10,000 check from a male victim in 2019, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, after saying she was a judge and could help with legal services concerning his wife's estate.

Boyzo, who is neither a judge nor licensed to practice law, provided no legal services to the victim, prosecutors said. She pleaded guilty to the felony offense Tuesday before Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce Young. She also admitted to several special allegations. The case was referred by the California State Bar.

Boyzo will be sentenced on April 11.

The DA's office advised residents to verify an attorney's license by searching on the California State Bar's website, at calbar.ca.gov, using the "look up a lawyer" feature. All lawyers and judicial officers licensed to practice law in California are listed on the site.

109-year sentence in murder case

Police tape closes off the top floor of the parking structure on Harbor Boulevard in Ventura after a fatal shooting in January 2020.

An Oxnard man was sentenced last week to more than a century behind bars for a fatal shooting in a Ventura parking structure in 2020.

A codefendant was also sentenced to prison.

Raymond Max Bolanos, 27, was sentenced Friday to 109 years and four months to life in state prison, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. A jury found Bolanos guilty of second-degree murder last year in the death of 21-year-old Alejandro Hernandez of Ventura.

Hernandez was shot on Jan. 18, 2020, in the beachside parking garage at Harbor Boulevard and California Street.

Raymond Bolanos

The codefendant, Julian Anthony Nunez, 29, of Santa Paula, was previously found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. He was sentenced to 19 years and four months in state prison.

A jury found true special allegations that both men carried out the crime for the benefit of a gang.

Prosecutors said Hernandez had been standing with a group of people outside a parked car when Bolanos and Nunez approached in a red sports car. From the car, Bolanos fired a revolver at the group three times, fatally wounding Hernandez and injuring another person in the group, prosecutors say. Nunez pointed an assault pistol at the group.

Bolanos and Nunez fled toward Oxnard in the car, launching a police pursuit that ended with a crash.

Driver killed in crash near Mugu Rock identified

The identity of an Oxnard man killed in an accident early Tuesday near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway has been released.

He was identified Wednesday as Jovanny Barajas, 32, by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. The agency determined he died from multiple blunt-force injuries in what was deemed to be an accidental death.

Barajas was driving a 2010 BMW sedan southbound on the highway, north of the landmark rock, when his vehicle went into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons and directly into the path of a 2004 GMC sport utility vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. Four Oxnard men traveling in the GMC were transported to area hospitals with minor and major injuries but were expected to survive.

The driver of the GMC was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and was booked into county jail in Ventura.

6 teens arrested in graffiti case

Authorities in Thousand Oaks arrested six boys, age 13-16, on Sunday in connection with spray-painted graffiti at Conejo Community Park, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Patrol deputies reportedly caught the teens as they marked multiple walls at the park Sunday afternoon. Evidence at the scene allegedly connected them to the vandalism. All were arrested on suspicion of graffiti vandalism for the benefit of a street gang, sheriff's officials said. Four were booked into the county juvenile justice center and two were released to parents with a promise to appear in court.

Thousand Oaks residents can report incidents to the graffiti removal hotline at 805-449-2488. Be sure to include the address or cross streets.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Scammer claimed to be judge, Ventura murder sentence, more