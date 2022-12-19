Roundup: Shootings in Oxnard, robbery in Port Hueneme

Two reported shot in Oxnard, hospitalized

Two young adults were shot in Oxnard and transported to a local hospital, city police reported Sunday.

Police said they responded to a call that came in about 12:40 a.m. Sunday regarding shots fired at a white pickup truck in the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue in the Colonia area. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a 20-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg, but two other occupants of the truck were not injured, police said.

The man was listed in stable condition and the woman's injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Officers said they checked the area and found evidence of a shooting at Colonia Park. They had no information on the assailants.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or visit www.oxnardpd.org and click on the tab called "Report Suspicious Activity." Individuals may remain anonymous if they choose to do so.

They may also remain anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Reporting parties may visit the website www.venturacountycrimestoppers. org to submit a tip via text or email.

An Oxnard Police Department patrol vehicle.

Assailants at large after robbery victims chase them

Two people robbed Saturday night in Port Hueneme chased an unidentified number of assailants who remained at large Sunday after allegedly shooting at the victims' vehicle, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Myrna Drive after receiving a report of shots being fired about 10 p.m., said Scott Matalon, spokesman for the Port Hueneme Police Department.

He said the assailants fled on foot. The victims followed in a vehicle, which was struck several times by gunshots but no one inside the vehicle was hurt, he said.

It was not clear whether the robbery occurred in a home or business, but Matalon said the address is in a residential area of the city.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 2 hurt in Oxnard after shooting, robbery in Port Hueneme