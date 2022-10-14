Roundup: Sign theft warning, cigarette burglars sought, Ventura stabbing, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Theft of political signs nets arrest

THOUSAND OAKS — Ventura County Sheriff's detectives arrested a woman this week for allegedly stealing political campaign signs from private property in Newbury Park.

The petty theft arrest prompted the agency to issue a release Friday reminding the public it is illegal to take political signs from someone else's property. Suspects will be prosecuted, sheriff's officials warned.

The alleged theft was recorded on surveillance video Monday at a site near Michael Drive and Borchard Road. Detectives with the sheriff's office, which is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks, arrested the suspect on Wednesday.

The woman initially told authorities she thought the signs had been placed illegally and felt she was able to remove them. She later admitted she only took signs that opposed her political views and also admitted she had taken more signs from a second location, according to the sheriff's account.

In Thousand Oaks, residents can report illegally placed or inappropriate signs to the city at www.toaks.org/service.

Cigarette burglars strike smoke shop

SIMI VALLEY — Police in Simi Valley are asking for the public's help finding suspects who made off with thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from a smoke shop owner.

The theft was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday behind Hookah Valley smoke shop at 1230 Madera Road, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes were stolen from the store owner's vehicle parked at the rear of the shop, officials said.

The suspects were described only as four individuals wearing hoodies, the department said. The vehicle was a gray minivan with paper plates.

Officers saw the suspects' minivan heading east on Highway 118 but weren't able to contact the occupants. The van was last seen exiting the 118 at Tampa Avenue.

Story continues

As of Friday, no arrests had been made, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Simi Valley police at 805-583-6950.

Witnesses sought in Jack in the Box stabbing

VENTURA — A stabbing early Friday in the parking lot of a Ventura Jack in the Box has police seeking witnesses.

The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. outside the fast food restaurant at 2115 S. Victoria Ave., near the juncture with Highway 101, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Officers arrived within a minute of the call and found a 40-year-old man with several stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Investigators learned the victim and a male suspect had been involved in an argument. The confrontation ended with the suspect stabbing the victim with a knife near the dumpster enclosure in the parking lot at the rear of the eatery.

The victim and suspect did not know each other, police officials said. The suspect was wearing a mask. No other details about the suspect were immediately available.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444.

Murder suspect's case suspended

David Hoetzlein

VENTURA COUNTY — A Camarillo man suspected of murdering his mother and disposing of her remains in a dumpster this summer was found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

David Hoetzlein, 25, of Camarillo, appeared in Ventura County Superior Court Thursday when Judge David Hirsch ruled he was unable to stand trial in light of results of a mental competency evaluation, court records show.

Hoetzlein was arrested on June 4, the day after the dismembered remains of his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, 62, of Camarillo, were found inside a dumpster at the apartment complex where they lived.

With the ruling, Hoetzlein will remain in custody at county jail until he is placed at a state mental hospital, where he will receive treatment until he is deemed competent to stand trial. Court proceedings in the murder case will remain suspended until that point.

Police car rammed during arrest

PORT HUENEME — A marked patrol car was allegedly rammed twice as a suspect tried to flee a traffic stop in Port Hueneme this week, authorities said.

The incident unfolded in the 700 block of Ventura Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when Port Hueneme Police Department officers spotted a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

When a marked two-person police car entered the parking lot of a medical building to make an enforcement stop, the front-seat passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. One uniformed officer gave chase and soon took the passenger, a 39-year-old Oxnard man, into custody.

As the foot chase was underway, the driver of the stolen Chevy truck allegedly tried to flee from the parking lot, striking two parked vehicles as it maneuvered, and striking the patrol car.

After turning around, the suspect reportedly drove at the police officer and the patrol car, hitting it again, the department reported. The uniformed officer had to take evasive action to avoid getting hit.

The suspect escaped the parking lot and headed southbound in the northbound lanes of Ventura Road. Undercover officers saw the Chevy and followed it, coordinating with additional officers.

The driver, later identified as a 22-year-old Oxnard man, abandoned the truck near a park in southeast Oxnard and fled on foot. He was eventually taken into custody with assistance from Oxnard police.

The officer near the rammed patrol unit did not require medical attention. A woman who was seven months pregnant was in one of the parked vehicles struck by the Chevy. She was treated and released at the scene.

The driver was arrested and later charged by prosecutors with multiple felonies. He has since pleaded not guilty to all charges in Ventura County Superior Court and remained in county jail on Friday with bail set at $205,000, jail records showed.

The passenger remained in jail Friday on an outstanding felony warrant.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Sign theft warning, cigarette burglars sought, more news