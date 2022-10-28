Roundup: Simi crash victim named, 2021 Ventura stabbing conviction, more news

Simi Valley police say a fatality on Yosemite Avenue Tuesday morning likely resulted from a medical condition rather than a crash.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Victim in Simi fatality identified

SIMI VALLEY — Authorities have identified a Simi Valley man who was found dead after his car hit a tree Tuesday morning in what police believe was a medical incident.

The driver was identified as Brian McDowell, 65, of Simi Valley, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause and manner of death remained pending Friday, but Simi Valley police said it was likely he died from a medical event rather than the crash.

The accident took place shortly after 7:40 a.m. along northbound Yosemite Avenue near Cottonwood Drive, according to police.

McDowell was driving a silver Volkswagen sedan when he got into a low-speed crash and hit a tree in the center divider. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the car.

The incident closed Yosemite Avenue for hours as police investigated.

Man convicted in Ventura stabbing

VENTURA — A Ventura man was convicted Thursday of stabbing another man in a convenience store last year, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Tyler James Clark

Jurors found Tyler James Clark, 34, guilty of felony assault with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor hate crime threat and misdemeanor resisting a police officer. The jury also found true the special allegation that the assault caused great bodily injury.

Clark had also been charged with felony criminal threats and the special allegation that the incident was a hate crime, but he was found not guilty of the charge and the jury hung on the special allegation.

The stabbing took place around 10:30 p.m. on May 5, 2021, at a Circle K store at 1001 S. Petit Ave. in east Ventura.

The victim had been shopping inside with his girlfriend when he was approached by Clark, who yelled at him to leave the store and used a racial slur. A store clerk broke up the confrontation and the victim left the business.

Outside, Clark approached the victim while holding a knife. He stabbed the victim and hit him with a skateboard before fleeing. The victim was hospitalized and Clark was arrested later that night.

Clark is due to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 in room 46 of Ventura County Superior Court. He faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Moorpark burglary suspects arrested

VENTURA COUNTY — Two men who were recently arrested in Orange County are suspected of attempting a burglary in Moorpark earlier this year, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The burglary attempt occurred on Aug. 5 in the 15500 block of Doris Court. The two suspects fled the home without taking any property when they learned the owner was still inside, authorities said. The men were believed to be part of a so-called South American Theft Group.

Over the following weeks, detectives identified both suspects as Chilean nationals. On Oct. 21, authorities learned the suspects were involved in an alleged vehicle burglary in Mission Viejo.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested the two men along with two other associates, also from Chile, who are suspected of belonging to the same theft group. All four were booked into custody.

The two accused of the Moorpark crime are expected to be transported to Ventura County to face charges, authorities said.

Oxnard police make two drug sales arrests

Items seized during a drug sales investigation in Oxnard on Thursday.

OXNARD — The Oxnard Police Department arrested two men Thursday after they were suspected of selling drugs, with one accused of doing so near an elementary school.

Police began investigating reports of the suspect, a 40-year-old Oxnard man, of selling drugs near a school in the Cal-Gisler neighborhood.

On Thursday, detectives detained the man during a traffic stop and reportedly found him to be in possession of methamphetamine, cash and other evidence of drug sales.

The passenger, a 30-year-old Oxnard man, had an outstanding felony warrant for drug sales. Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of narcotics violations and booked into county jail.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

