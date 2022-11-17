Roundup: Simi homicide arraignment continued, plea deal in fatal 2020 T.O. crash, more news

Zarbab Ali, shown at lower center peering through an opening in a jail-cell door, appeared with others via Zoom during an arraignment hearing in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Arraignment continued in Simi Valley homicide

The suspect in the murder case of Simi Valley resident Rachel Castillo did not enter a plea during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Zarbab Ali, 25, of Hawthorne, appeared in Ventura County Superior Court via Zoom for an arraignment, but the hearing was continued to next month.

Ali was arrested Sunday night in connection with Castillo's death after her remains were found in a remote part of Los Angeles County. Ali and Castillo, 25, were married with two children and were in the midst of ongoing divorce proceedings when Castillo was first reported missing on Nov. 10.

The arraignment was continued to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 in courtroom 13. Ali remains in custody at county jail without bail.

Plea deal reached in fatal 2020 Thousand Oaks crash

Michael Seidman

The driver in a fatal DUI crash in Thousand Oaks two years ago reached a plea deal in the case Tuesday, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Michael Seidman, 41, of Thousand Oaks, pleaded guilty to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

Seidman was involved in a head-on crash on Oct. 17, 2020, near Erbes Road and Hauser Circle.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Thousand Oaks resident Fred Rosenberg, 88 , died from his injuries two days after the crash.

Seidman, a former NFL player, was later found to have both alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time.

Deputy DA Kelsey Einhorn, who prosecuted the case, said Seidman could receive a maximum sentence of 10 years but plans to ask the court for the medium term of six years and for Seidman to be sentenced to four years in prison. He is due to be sentenced on Jan. 23.

AT&T reaches settlement over battery disposal

The County of Ventura will receive over $700,000 as part of a settlement with AT&T for an environmental protection lawsuit regarding the company's improper disposal of batteries, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The lawsuit, filed in Santa Cruz County Superior Court, said AT&T failed to properly report its disposal of batteries for emergency generators at 3,200 sites across California. AT&T is required by law to use the California Environmental Reporting System when handling certain quantities of hazardous materials such as batteries.

The $700,000 awarded to Ventura County is part of a $5.9 million settlement among 56 other counties and impacted regulatory agencies in California.

