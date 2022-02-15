Roundup: Simi lab explosion, close call for bicyclist on railroad, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Drug lab explodes in Simi apartment

Simi Valley police arrested a 41-year-old man after a butane honey oil laboratory exploded inside his apartment early Tuesday morning.

The explosion, reported at 4:14 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bishop Lane, blew out windows on the ground floor of the apartment building, burned the top of the man's feet and singed his hair, according to first responders.

The man and his uninjured roommate were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

Police attributed the explosion the volatile chemicals used in making honey oil, a concentration of the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

The injured man was arrested on felony charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, while the roommate was determined to be uninvolved in the criminal activity, according to police.

Surveillance footage captured an explosion of a butane honey oil lab in a Simi Valley apartment early Tuesday morning.

Teens nabbed for defacing park

Sheriff's deputies arrested five teens, aged 14 and 15, after a witness reportedly saw them defacing property with graffiti Friday at Fillmore's Meadowlark Park, which has recently become a frequent target of graffiti, authorities said.

Deputies found graffiti on tables, benches and playground equipment, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to city property.

Deputies arrested the teens on charges of vandalism and conspiracy to commit a crime and released them to their parents. All the arrestees were cited and released to their parents pending a future court date.

Deputies ask anyone with information on criminal activity in the Fillmore area to call (805) 524-2233.

Train clips cyclist in Oxnard

A train brushed a bike as its rider crossed the tracks in Oxnard on Tuesday morning causing minor injuries, police said.

The cyclist, a man in his late 20s, was riding across the tracks near East Vineyard Avenue and Saint Mary's Drive at about 7:50 a.m. when an oncoming train clipped the back of his bike, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Police closed the area to traffic for about an hour as they investigated the incident.

