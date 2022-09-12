Roundup: Simi landfill body identified, Oxnard stabbing leads to arrest, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Body found near Simi landfill identified

Officials on Monday released the identity of a body found near a landfill site in Simi Valley last Thursday afternoon.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office said the body was Henry Levine, 39. The cause and manner of his death remain pending.

Law enforcement learned of the body around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Madera Road.

Levine was described as homeless, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. An investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office found no evidence of a crime regarding his death.

Crash, spill closes Moorpark highway

A crash caused a diesel spill along New Los Angeles Avenue in Moorpark on Monday afternoon, prompting the full closure of the roadway for cleanup.

The crash occurred at 12:04 p.m. along New Los Angeles Avenue, also known as Highway 118, and Maureen Lane, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The crash involved a vehicle and a semitrailer, authorities said. The semi's fuel tank leaked an unspecified amount of diesel fuel into the roadway, leading to a hazardous materials response.

Los Angeles Avenue was closed for at least two hours between Tierra Rejada Road and Moorpark Avenue. Ventura County Environmental Health responded to the spill as well as the California Highway Patrol and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to assist with traffic.

Trucks blow through Maureen Ln red lights on 118(Los Angeles Ave) EVERY DAY. This lady was seconds away from a T bone and loosing her life. Traffic commission needs to change timing of lights before people die. @CHPMoorpark @MoorparkAcorn @CityofMoorpark @VENTURASHERIFF @moorpark pic.twitter.com/QA1iLng3X1 — Trent Siggard (@TrentSiggard) September 12, 2022

Oxnard stabbing suspect arrested

The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday after he was suspected of stabbing another man in the back.

The stabbing was reported at 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Forest Park Road.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his back and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment. He is currently listed to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police spoke to witnesses of the stabbing and identified the suspect as a 20-year-old man from Venice. The suspect was spotted in a parking lot near the location of the stabbing and was detained without incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into county jail with bail set at $30,000.

10 DUI arrests Saturday in Oxnard

Authorities arrested 10 drivers suspected of DUI during two checkpoints and increased patrols in Oxnard on Saturday night.

The Oxnard Police Department said the checkpoints went from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection Oxnard Boulevard and Second Street, as well as the intersection of Wooley Road and A Street.

Between the two checkpoints and the increased DUI patrol saturation, officers arrested 10 drivers suspected of DUI and issued 41 traffic citations.

The checkpoints were conducted by the Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the California Highway Patrol and CSU Channel Islands Police Department. State and federal funds paid for the checkpoints were provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

