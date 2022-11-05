Roundup: Simi police chase mail theft suspects to LA, arrest in fatal hit-and-run, more

Simi Valley police pursued mail theft suspects into the Granada Hills area of Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Simi police pursue mail theft suspects into LA

Two mail theft suspects were arrested after a pursuit into Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

The theft was reported around 1:13 p.m. at a U.S. Postal Service office at 225 Simi Village Drive.

A post office employee said the suspects had driven into the secured parking lot and stolen a "large amount" of mail from the loading dock area. The witness gave police a description of the two suspects and their vehicle and provided a partial license plate number.

A patrol officer soon spotted the vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 118 and tried to pull it over. The driver did not yield, launching a pursuit that continued into Los Angeles, according to police.

The chase ended on surface streets in the San Fernando Valley after the suspects tried to discard the mail from the car. Officers stopped the car using a tactical move known as a PIT maneuver near Rinaldi Street and Balboa Boulevard in Granada Hills, the department said.

No injuries were reported. Simi police recovered the stolen mail with help from Los Angeles Police Department personnel.

Police arrested the pair, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman, both from Los Angeles. The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of mail theft, felony evasion and conspiracy and was booked into county jail. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and mail theft and later released to the custody of her parents.

Driver arrested in April pedestrian fatality

The Ventura Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Oxnard man Thursday as part of an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in April.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 10 near Thompson Boulevard and Ash Street.

The victim, identified as Maximillian Soroko, 30, of Santa Clarita, was crossing Thompson in a crosswalk when he was hit by a silver car. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived. Police found the vehicle the next day in Oxnard, authorities said.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Ventura police arrested Frank Godinez Estanol III on a warrant. He was charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with a felony fatal hit-and-run violation and an infraction for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Estanol was booked into county jail with bail set at $100,000 and was scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon, court records show.

Hotel payroll fraud nets prison time

Two former hotel managers were sentenced to six years in prison for embezzling $1 million from payroll at several local hotels, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The suspects, identified as Alejandro Mendez Hernandez, 49, of Fair Oaks, and Shawn Eldon Nichols, 58, of Lawndale, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to charges of conspiracy, grand theft and identity theft, as well as the special allegation they stole more than $500,000. Hernandez's wife was also charged and sentenced to two years felony probation.

The three hotels were owned by the Mian Cos. and included two hotels in Oxnard and a Hilton Garden Inn in Calabasas. Between 2013 and 2018, the two suspects would issue paychecks to former or fake employees and then deposit the checks themselves, prosecutors said. They also gave themselves unauthorized bonuses, diverted vendor payments and hosted events at the hotels that would fraudulently not be paid for.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy DA Marc Leventhal of the fraud and technology crimes unit.

Memorial for Borderline shooting anniversary

A memorial on the fourth anniversary of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting will be held Monday at the Healing Garden in Thousand Oaks' Conejo Creek North Park.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office will host a memorial on Monday for the fourth anniversary of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting.

On the night of Nov. 7, 2018, the shooting at the country music venue in Thousand Oaks killed 12 people, including Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus.

In partnership with the nonprofit Give an Hour, the memorial will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Borderline Healing Garden at Conejo Creek North Park, 1379 E. Janss Road.

The event will include personnel from Give an Hour and the DA's crime victims assistance unit to offer support and honor lives lost in the shooting.

To learn more about services and support groups available, email Kelly Muklevicz, supervising victim advocate, at kelly.muklevicz@ventura.org.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

