Roundup: Simi police seek person of interest, more local news

Authorities in Simi Valley are trying to identify a person of interest seen in and around Harley's Valley Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Simi authorities seek person of interest

SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley police are seeking the public's help identifying a man they describe as a person of interest after a teenager told officers she had been accosted Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was walking home from Simi Valley High School around 2 p.m. While in the parking lot of Harley’s Valley Bowl at 5255 E. Cochran St., about half a mile from the school, a man allegedly grabbed her arm and tried to pull her toward his vehicle, the teen told Simi Valley Police Department officials.

The girl reportedly elbowed the man and ran back to campus to contact her mother, school staff and police. Officers checked the area but were unable to find the person.

Police released a surveillance image of a man and a vehicle, described as a champagne-colored Ford Explorer SUV from the early 2000s, on Tuesday night.

A Ford Explorer from the early 2000s outside Harley's Valley Bowl in Simi Valley on Tuesday afternoon. Police hope to talk to the driver.

On Wednesday, Cmdr. Ritchie Lew described the man as a person of interest, not a suspect. The surveillance image came from inside the bowling alley, he said. The man was described as white, in his mid to late 40s with gray hair and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. In the grainy photo he appears to be wearing a T-shirt with the music group the Eagles on the front.

The interaction was not captured on video, Lew said, and no witnesses had come forward as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police hope to find the man to talk to him, Lew said. No identification had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gene Colato at 805-864-4827 or at gcolato@simivalley.org.

1 arrested after shots fired

OXNARD — A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly firing shots in Oxnard Tuesday evening.

Oxnard Police Department officers were on an unrelated call shortly after 5 p.m. when they heard shots fired in the north side of W. Lathrop Memorial Park, near the 500 block of East Guava Street. The site is generally east of Saviers Road in the Cal Gisler neighborhood.

Story continues

Officers reportedly saw a man running westbound through the park where the shots had been heard, authorities said.

As officers ran toward the man, he discarded a loaded .45 caliber handgun, according to police. The suspect, an Oxnard resident, was detained without incident.

During a search, officers reportedly found drugs and .45 caliber casings in the area. No victims were located. The suspect, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was arrested on suspicion of firearms and narcotics violations.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call Oxnard police at 805-385-7600.

3 arrested after local theft linked to regional incidents

Stolen catalytic converters recovered by authorities last month from suspected thieves who allegedly operated in Simi Valley and around Southern California.

SIMI VALLEY — A catalytic converter theft in Simi Valley led authorities to an alleged crew that operated around Southern California, officials said.

On March 23, Simi Valley Police officers responded to a theft which led to a pursuit involving three vehicles. The chase was called off for safety reasons.

In the weeks that followed, Simi police worked with law enforcement agencies in Palmdale, Oceanside, Burbank and the Los Angeles area after connecting the Simi incident to other thefts.

Multiple agencies conducted warrant searches in Los Angeles on April 28. They located stolen catalytic converters, replica firearms and other evidence.

Three men, all in their early 20’s and from Los Angeles, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, evading and other offenses.

Cytlalli Salgado is a breaking news reporter for the Ventura County Star. She can be reached by calling 805-437-0257 or emailing cytlalli.salgado@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Simi police seek person of interest, more local news