Roundup: Simi Valley police bust Home Depot theft ring, more news

Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
·4 min read
Simi Valley police detectives investigating organized retail theft at Home Depot stores around Southern California recovered more than $340,000 worth of goods in Orange County on Tuesday.

Simi Valley police bust Home Depot theft operation

SIMI VALLEY – Simi Valley police uncovered a Southern California-wide retail theft ring, ultimately recovering more than $340,000 in stolen property this week after investigating an incident at a local Home Depot last fall.

The initial theft was reported Nov. 8 at the retailer's 575 Cochran St. location, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. About $2,000 worth of tools were taken that day.

Using a vehicle description and suspect license plate from the incident, detectives were able to connect the crime with 25 other Home Depot thefts throughout Southern California in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties.

Simi detectives connected the suspected theft ring to an Orange County site where a so-called "fence" allegedly bought the stolen goods knowingly.

On Tuesday, Simi Valley detectives and the California Highway Patrol's Border Division served search warrants at the suspect's home in Anaheim and the fence's operation in Santa Ana.

The searches yielded over 3,700 stolen items valued at about $341,000, said Detective Sgt. Patrick Zayicek of the Simi Valley department. A 29-year-old Anaheim man and a 45-year-old Santa Ana man were arrested.

Simi Valley police detectives helped bust an organized retail theft ring that allegedly struck Home Depot stores around the Southland. More than $340,000 worth of goods were recovered from two Orange County sites on Tuesday.

"We're also looking to file additional charges in San Diego County," Zayicek said.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, grand theft and conspiracy, all felony violations.

A third suspect remains outstanding and has a warrant out for his arrest. He is not deemed a threat to the public at this time, according to police.

Grand jury open house

VENTURA – An open house for potential civil grand jurors will be held on March 3.

The civil grand jury is a panel of 19 Ventura County residents who investigate operations of various government entities throughout the county. Investigations start from public complaints or from within the panel.

The open house will include a tour of grand jury chambers and information on the application process. Current grand jurors will be on hand for questions.

The open house will run from 3-7 p.m. March 3 at Ventura County Grand Jury chambers, 646 County Square Drive in Ventura. County COVID-19 measures will be in place.

For more information, visit ventura.org/grand-jury or email nancie.paquin@ventura.org.

More local news: Citing high costs, Ojai wants to revisit Ventura County Sheriff's Office contract immediately

Firearm arrests include minors

OXNARD – Authorities in Oxnard announced several firearms-related arrests this month involving teens allegedly carrying loaded weapons, including some minors with so-called "ghost guns."

On Feb. 17, detectives with a county task force arrested a 17-year-old Ventura resident after investigating his suspected manufacture and sales of Polymer 80 firearms and sales of narcotics, the Oxnard Police Department reported. The Ventura County Money Laundering Task Force had been investigating the youth since December.

Oxnard police Sgt. Brandon Ordelheide said the firearms were "ghost guns" that had no serial numbers.

Authorities seized firearms last week from a 17-year-old Ventura youth suspected of manufacturing and selling so-called "ghost guns."

The arrest followed a warrant search, assisted by the Ventura Police Department, of the teen's residence on Shenandoah Street. At the home, detectives met a 16-year-old armed with a concealed, loaded Polymer 80 gun. A search turned up another loaded Polymer 80 gun, evidence of firearm manufacturing, evidence of drug sales and a large amount of cash, according to police.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of firearms and drug offenses and taken to juvenile hall, while the 16-year-old was ordered to appear in court and was released to his mother.

On the same day, Oxnard officers conducting special enforcement in the 600 block of South C Street pulled over a car. As the vehicle, slowed, a passenger reportedly fled from the back seat and threw a loaded revolver. The passenger, 16, who was caught after a short foot pursuit, had a prior firearm arrest, authorities said. The gun the teen tossed had its serial number obliterated, officials said.

Also on Feb. 17, Oxnard detectives arrested a 32-year-old Camarillo man in the 2600 block of Hemlock Street, where he allegedly tossed a short-barreled shotgun into a backyard as police approached. The man, who also allegedly had fentanyl with him, had been arrested for violating parole eight days earlier and was not permitted to have firearms.

A short-barreled shotgun seized by Oxnard police.

On Feb. 18, Oxnard detectives arrested three residents, age 18, 19 and 20, on suspicion of firearms violations after pulling over a vehicle near Jackson and Kamala streets. Officers knew one of the passengers was on probation with terms that allowed searches.

A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded "ghost gun," a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round extended magazine. All three were arrested on suspicion of felony firearms violations, the department reported.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

