Roundup: Simi woman arrested in hit-and-run case involving bicyclist, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Arrest made in Simi hit-and-run case

A 46-year-old Simi Valley woman was arrested Friday in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a bicyclist two weeks earlier.

The Simi Valley Police Department investigated tips from the public to identify the suspected driver and vehicle in the Jan. 4 incident.

The bicyclist, a Simi Valley woman, had been walking her bike southbound across Los Angeles Avenue, at Stearns Street, around 7:50 p.m., police said in a news release Saturday. She was struck by a four-door sedan headed eastbound on Los Angeles Avenue.

The victim suffered major injuries and was treated at a trauma center, police said.

Authorities expected the car to have damage to its front or right front.

On Friday night, police found the suspect and car in the 1100 block of Appleton Road, said Sgt. Ryan Brennan. The car was recovered for evidence.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. She was booked into county jail and subsequently released on a bail bond, jail records showed. A court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 2.

Ojai man threatened victims with wrench, bat, authorities say

An 18-year-old Ojai Valley man who allegedly hit another man after making threats with a wrench and bat was arrested and later charged with two felonies.

The disturbance was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of S. Padre Juan Avenue in Meiners Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Two related male victims, age 18 and 43, told deputies the suspect had confronted them at a job site. The man had been driving when he noticed the victims and stopped his vehicle to challenge one to a physical fight, officials said in a news release. The suspect got out of the vehicle and advanced on one victim with a large wrench, authorities allege, then left after the victim retreated.

The man returned a short time later with a baseball bat and confronted the second victim. When a bystander disarmed him, the suspect reportedly attacked the victim, striking him multiple times with his fists. He threatened to return with a gun before leaving, authorities said.

Deputies who arrested the suspect determined he didn't have a firearm. Prosecutors subsequently charged him with two felony counts of criminal threats, two misdemeanor counts of exhibiting a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor battery charge. He pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday in Ventura County Superior Court and remained in county jail Saturday with total bail set at $70,000.

Simi police warn of phone scam

A scam caller is spoofing the Simi Valley Police Department's phone number trying to get victims to call a fictional civil division, the agency said.

The call appears to come from the department's number at 805-583-6946. The caller claims to be an officer and has left a callback number of 831-222-0933. The number leads to a voice mailbox generated by artificial intelligence, police officials said in a news release. The phony voicemail claims to be the department's civil division and requests the caller leave a callback number.

The department has no civil division and doesn't solicit donations or payments for fines or warrants over the phone, officials said. They urged residents to remain vigilant as such scams become more sophisticated. If you get a call and aren't sure it's really from the police department, you can check by calling the dispatch center at 805-583-6950.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Simi woman arrested in bicycle hit-and-run case, more news