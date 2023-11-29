Roundup: Simi woman robbed in residential driveway, more news

Simi Valley police are seeking a suspect vehicle after a strong-arm robbery in a residential area Monday night.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Strong-arm robbery reported at Simi Valley home

Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery against a 55-year-old woman Monday night at her Simi Valley home.

The woman reported that a male assailant pushed her to the ground and took her purse by force after she arrived in her driveway, got out of her car and picked up her mail.

The purse reportedly contained jewelry valued at $3,000, foreign currency worth $1,000 and the woman's cell phone, Simi Valley Police Department officials said.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the residence in the 5200 block of Indian Hills Drive, which is located by Alamo Street on the east side of the city.

It was not clear whether the woman had suffered any injuries.

The assailant was described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds and wearing a ski mask and dark clothing. He reportedly fled to the passenger seat of a waiting four-door blue sedan, which headed east on Indian Hills Drive.

The robbery appears to be a single incident and not part of a pattern, Sgt. Kyle Crocker said Tuesday.

No arrests had been made as of early afternoon, he said. Members of the public who know anything about the incident may call the police department at 805-583-6950.

Police seek information to solve fatal hit-and-run

Authorities are seeking the public's help to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed an Oxnard man earlier this month.

The driver did not stop to render aid after hitting the pedestrian around 11 p.m. Nov. 19 in the area of Hueneme and Perkins roads, the Oxnard Police Department said. The motorist fled eastbound on Hueneme Road.

The victim, identified by police as 40-year-old Marco Solano Vazquez, died at the scene. The county Medical Examiner's Office identified the pedestrian as Marco Vazquez Solano.

Traffic investigators have identified the vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck with front-end damage. The damage could include a large dented bumper, missing paint or cracked plastic.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information regarding the vehicle to contact Traffic Investigator Alexis Arellano at 805-200-5668.

Information can also be reported online by visiting the Oxnard Police Department’s website www.oxnardpd.org and clicking on a tab called “Report Suspicious Activity.”

Individuals may report information anonymously by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips may be submitted via text or email at www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Simi woman robbed in residential driveway, more news