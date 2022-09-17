Roundup: Small plane lands at Ventura's Marina Park, events to close roads, more

A single-engine plane landed on the jetty at Ventura's Marina Park late Friday afternoon. The three people aboard were not seriously injured, authorities said.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Small plane lands near Marina Park

VENTURA — A small plane landed on the beach at Ventura's Marina Park late Friday afternoon, officials said.

None of the three people aboard were seriously hurt and no one on the ground was injured, said Ventura Police Department Cmdr. Ed Caliento.

The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. along the beach south of Greenock Lane in Ventura's Pierpont neighborhood.

Firefighters check the scene after a small plane landed on rocks and sand at Ventura's Marina Beach Friday afternoon.

Caliento said the plane had landed on the Marina Park beach between the jetty and the entrance to Ventura Harbor. Officers' photos showed the craft landed on rocks and sand.

About 2 gallons of fuel had leaked from the plane and a minimal amount of oil had also spilled, with none of it reaching the water, according to firefighters' radio traffic.

The three people aboard the craft refused medical treatment at the scene, firefighter reports indicated.

Federal Aviation Administration information indicated the plane was a Cessna 172L Skyhawk registered to a Simi Valley owner.

This item will be updated.

Lane reduction on Hwy 150 in Ojai area on Monday

Tree-trimming work in the Ojai area will reduce traffic to a single alternating lane on a section of Highway 150 on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

OJAI — Tree-trimming work will reduce a stretch of Highway 150 in Ojai and Mira Monte to a single lane on Monday, Caltrans officials said.

The roadway reduction is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between East Villanova Road and Loma Drive. The section is roughly between Villanova Preparatory School and Mira Monte Elementary School.

Flaggers will control traffic in alternating directions along the section.

The lane closure will allow workers to trim oak and pepper trees along the route, according to Caltrans.

Malibu Triathlon to close lanes on PCH over weekend

MALIBU — A section of Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura and Los Angeles counties will see lane reductions Saturday and Sunday for the Malibu Triathlon, Caltrans officials said.

One lane will be closed in each direction between Deer Creek Road, in Ventura County, and Busch Drive, near Zuma Beach in Malibu.

Story continues

On Saturday, lanes will be closed from about 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, the closures are slated from 5 a.m. to noon.

Participants will swim, run and bicycle in individual and team events over the two days. The cycling portion will take place on the outer lanes of PCH as riders travel up and back. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies will help direct traffic at local intersections as riders pass, according to event organizers.

Motorists should expect delays, Caltrans officials said.

Man allegedly made machine guns with 3D printer

Ventura County Sheriff's officials seized firearms and related items related to unlawful manufacture using a 3D printer by a Simi Valley man barred from having guns due to criminal convictions, officials said.

SIMI VALLEY — Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's gun violence reduction program recently seized firearms reportedly created by a Simi Valley man in part using a 3D printer.

The detectives had been investigating the 35-year-old this month for suspected unlawful manufacture and distribution of machine guns throughout Ventura County, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect was allegedly making and distributing firearms and components meant to turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic machine guns, according to the sheriff's office. The man's prior criminal history barred him from possessing firearms.

On Sept. 9, detectives served a search warrant at the man's home in the 1500 block of Rory Lane in Simi Valley. They seized multiple 3D-printed firearms, components that could create the automatic machine guns and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from a Thousand Oaks residence. Detectives also seized a quantity of methamphetamine allegedly possessed for sales.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of firearms and narcotics offenses and was subsequently released from jail on a $50,000 bail bond, authorities said.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Plane lands near Ventura jetty, events to close roads, more news