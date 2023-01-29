Roundup: SpaceX launch delayed to Monday, cold weather coming, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Rocket launch planned Sunday morning

SpaceX has delayed a rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base until Monday morning.

The launch was originally scheduled at 8:47 a.m. Sunday, but was pushed back to 8:34 a.m. Monday to complete pre-launch checks. A Falcon 9 rocket with 49 Starlink satellites is due to take off from the base outside Lompoc.

Launches are often visible in Ventura County.

The rocket’s reusable first-stage booster is set to return after separation to land on a drone ship in the Pacific. Returning boosters have sometimes created notable booms that rattle parts of Ventura County.

You can also watch the launch live on the SpaceX website.

Cold, touch of rain in forecast

A cold spell headed for Ventura County Sunday and Monday could bring a dash of light rain, forecasters said.

Increasing cloudiness Saturday night was expected before a 40% chance of showers on Sunday afternoon through Monday, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

“It’s a chilly system,” Sweet said, noting high temperatures would drop to the mid-50s. Lows in the 40s were expected near beaches, while in the eastern county, lows could dip into the upper 30s, he said.

In the Ventura County and neighboring mountain areas, snow levels could drop as low as 3,000 feet between Sunday night and Monday evening, dropping an inch or two of snow.

“Anyone planning to go to the mountains Sunday needs to keep in mind possible impacts on roads, including the Grapevine,” he said, referring to the Interstate 5 corridor over Tejon Pass.

The incoming system could bring up to a quarter of an inch of rain in lower elevations. Some mountain areas could get closer to an inch, Sweet said. The “very, very light” rain is not expected to cause flooding or other problems, he said.

By late Monday night, skies will clear out. Tuesday and Wednesday should be clear with highs in the 50s before temperatures warm back into the lower 60s by Thursday.

Local law enforcement leaders give statement on Memphis fatality

A group of Ventura County’s top law enforcement officials issued a statement concerning the criminal case against five former Memphis police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols after video of the beating was released Friday.

“Law enforcement officers are sworn to protect and serve their communities,” the statement read. “The criminal conduct by the five officers indicted in Mr. Nichols’ death undermines public trust and confidence in law enforcement. As law enforcement leaders, we strongly condemn this reprehensible conduct.”

The Ventura County Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee consists of District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, who chairs the group, Sheriff Jim Fryhoff, Ventura Police Chief Darin Schindler, Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites, Port Hueneme’s interim chief, Robert Albertson, Simi Valley’s newly appointed Chief Steve Shorts and Santa Paula’s interim chief, Don Aguilar.

The actions of the Memphis officers “do not reflect the good work that our Ventura County officers and deputies do every day,” the statement continued. “We all want justice for Tyre Nichols and will continue to closely monitor the details of this criminal case. This should never happen.”

As of midday Saturday, watch commanders for the local agencies said they were not aware of any protests or unrest Friday night after the video was released.

Traffic enforcements net DUI arrests, reckless driving impoundments

Authorities in Oxnard made a half-dozen DUI arrests Thursday during a special enforcement operation and have also impounded three cars during a monthlong crackdown on reckless driving.

On Thursday night, the Oxnard Police Department teamed up with the California Highway Patrol’s Ventura-area office to hold two DUI checkpoints and a citywide saturation patrol. One checkpoint was at Wooley Road and A Street; the other was at Saviers Road and Iris Street.

Thursday’s operation brought six DUI arrests and 41 citations, Oxnard police officials said.

Separately, the police department’s traffic unit has investigated reckless driving incidents during January, including drivers seen performing burnouts, donuts and other stunts that “vandalized” city roads and put lives and property at risk, officials said in a release.

Three cars have been impounded and one person arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, officials said.

Oxnard police have impounded three vehicles during recent investigations of reckless driving.

Items may be updated.

