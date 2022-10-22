Roundup: Stabbing in Ventura followed by crash, more local news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Stabbing incident under investigation

VENTURA — Authorities in Ventura are investigating a stabbing Friday night that apparently involved two victims.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, details of the complex incident were still being worked out, said Ventura Police Department Cmdr. Mike Brown.

The stabbings reportedly took place in the Promenade area, he said.

When the victims tried to drive themselves to a hospital, they got in a car accident at a Jack in the Box along Thompson Boulevard near Seaward Avenue.

The department expected to release more information later Saturday, Brown said.

Crews respond to brush, apartment fires

A brush fire burned about a quarter of an acre in Padre Juan Canyon north of Ventura late Friday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2022.

VENTURA COUNTY — Firefighters tackled a small brush fire along Highway 101 north of Ventura Friday and an apartment fire in Oak Park on Saturday.

Friday's blaze broke out in the late afternoon in Padre Juan Canyon, located in a hilly area along Highway 101. Crews kept the blaze to about a quarter of an acre, the Ventura County Fire Department reported.

On Saturday morning, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from an apartment building in the 5800 block of Hickory Drive in Oak Park, east of Thousand Oaks. The fire was reported shortly after 10:15 a.m. on the second floor of a two-story unit in a complex on the north side of Kanan Drive.

Everyone reportedly made it out of the unit safely before firefighters extinguished the blaze, officials said. The cause was under investigation.

Ventura woman sentenced in child trafficking case

Alessandra Huber-Perez

VENTURA — A 21-year-old Ventura woman was sentenced to more than six years in prison this week in a human trafficking case involving a minor.

Alessandra Huber-Perez had pleaded guilty in August to human trafficking of a minor, false imprisonment and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Huber-Perez had been contacted by law enforcement officers several times in 2021 while with the underage victim, prosecutors said. In May last year, she threatened the girl with a knife and prevented her from leaving a Ventura residence.

In June 2021, Huber-Perez and the victim were again together when Ventura Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop. A search of their phones showed Huber-Perez had arranged commercial sex acts involving the minor, prosecutors said.

DA investigators who also worked on the case, which included analysis of cell phone records, found Huber-Perez had been trafficking the minor, the agency said.

Deputy DA Rikole Kelly prosecuted the case.

Huber-Perez was sentenced in Ventura County Superior Court to 6 years, 4 months in state prison on Tuesday by Judge Bruce Young. She will also have to register as a sex offender.

