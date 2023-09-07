Roundup: Stabbing in Ventura sends man to hospital, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Stabbing suspect arrested

A man was taken to the hospital after getting stabbed during a fight in Ventura Tuesday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9:50 p.m. near the 6600 block of Telephone Road, said Ventura Police Department Cmdr. Edward Caliento.

A physical fight between two men led to the stabbing, Caliento said. The victim, whose wounds were not life-threatening, was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center.

The suspect was arrested.

No other details were immediately available.

This item may be upated.

Firearms confiscated during search

Ventura County Sheriff's authorities seized firearms during a recent warrant search in Oxnard.

The agency's special enforcement unit for the west county had investigated the 28-year-old for illegal possession of firearms during the third week of August. Detectives obtained a search warrant on Aug. 31 for the man's residence in the 100 block of Tujunga Avenue and served the warrant that day.

During the search, detectives seized two assault-style rifles, a shotgun, four handguns, firearm manufacturing parts, extended pistol magazines and a "large cache" of ammunition, sheriff's officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony firearms violations, including unlawful transfer, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a sawed-off rifle.

2 arrested in connection with mail theft

A man and woman from Ventura were recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft after a Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigation.

Detectives with the sheriff's Camarillo special enforcement unit launched their investigation in July. The man, 31, and woman, 24, were suspected of stealing mail from Camarillo residents as well as other areas in the county.

On Aug. 30, detectives found the pair at a Ventura motel in the 3000 block of Johnson Drive and obtained a search warrant for the man, his motel room and vehicle.

During the search, authorities found stolen mail from more than 12 different addresses. The items included documents with personal identifying information and several checks, sheriff's officials said in a news release Tuesday. The man allegedly altered some of the checks and tried, unsuccessfully, to cash them at a bank.

Authorities also found methamphetamine in the room.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft and misdemeanor mail theft violations. The woman was returned to jail custody on a probation violation, court records show.

