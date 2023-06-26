Roundup: Standoff at pizza parlor in Thousand Oaks, family threatened in Ventura

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man detained after allegedly trying to start pizzeria employee on fire

A bystander intervened Sunday afternoon to stop a man from lighting an employee of a Thousand Oaks pizzeria on fire, county Sheriff's Office authorities said.

The incident began around 2 p.m. when a man entered Allegro Pizza and chased the employee with a knife, then doused him with a flammable liquid and tried to set him on fire as he fled the business at 427 E. Avenida De Los Arboles, sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark said.

The bystander, who was patronizing a nearby business, reportedly confronted the assailant before being struck with some of the liquid as well. It appeared the bystander fought back in an effort to defend himself and stopped the assailant, who sustained non-life threatening injuries in the struggle.

The assailant was transported to a hospital in Ventura County while the men who were attacked were treated at the scene, Clark said.

No one was stabbed or burned, he said.

He said the Sheriff's Office was still evaluating the charges for booking the suspect into jail as the agency continued its investigation.

Clark said the attack appeared to be random. Neither the pizzeria employee nor the bystander knows the suspect, he said.

The ages and cities of residence of the individuals were not available Sunday.

Ventura man arrested after standoff with SWAT, threats against family

A Ventura man was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats against family members after a standoff with police that lasted around six hours.

The incident began at 9 p.m. Saturday when officers were alerted that a 24-year-old man was threatening to shoot family members, the Ventura Police Department said.

Fearing for their safety, the family fled the residence and met officers away from the home, police said. The residence is located in the 2800 block of Sherwin Avenue in an industrial area north of Highway 101 and west of Johnson Drive.

Police said that when they arrived in front of the house, the suspect jumped out of a back window and hid in a shipping container in the backyard. Officers said they briefly established contact with the suspect, who refused to come out and surrender and then stopped communicating.

The Police Department said it activated its special weapons and tactics team, which entered the shipping container and took the man into custody.

Police said he was booked into county jail, but the jail records site did not show him as an inmate late Sunday.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Bystander disables man trying to start pizzeria worker on fire