Roundup: Super Bowl DUI enforcement, ID in convenience store fatality, more local news

An early-morning robbery attempt at the Circle K near the Oxnard Airport turned fatal after the store clerk fought back on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, authorities said.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man killed in convenience store incident IDed

OXNARD – Authorities have identified the Oxnard man who died after a fight with a convenience store clerk last week during an alleged robbery attempt.

Rudy N. Dabbs was 30, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of death was stab wounds to the chest, the agency found, and the manner was classified as homicide. The homicide designation indicates the death resulted from the actions of another person but does not imply there was criminal intent.

The incident unfolded at the Circle K at 409 S. Victoria Ave. shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Dabbs had allegedly entered the store with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Authorities later determined the weapon was a realistic replica gun.

After the clerk gave Dabbs an undisclosed sum, Dabbs ordered him out of the store and walked him away at gunpoint, according to police. The clerk, fearing for his life, reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Dabbs multiple times, disarming him.

Dabbs fled the scene and was soon taken by ambulance from the 3500 block of Pier Walk to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died shortly before noon, authorities said.

The clerk returned to the store and called 911. No update on the case was immediately available Friday. Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Michael Velasquez at 805-385-8287.

Super Bowl fun comes with DUI reminders

VENTURA COUNTY – With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, local law enforcement agencies are warning of beefed up DUI patrols and are urging residents to appoint a sober driver in advance.

The California Highway Patrol said five people died and 105 were injured in alcohol-related crashes on state roadways on Super Bowl Sunday in 2021. CHP officers, meanwhile, made 229 DUI arrests that day.

Story continues

The Rams and Bengals will play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFI Stadium on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium for the National Football League championship game during Super Bowl LVI.

CHP officials suggested party hosts help guests by providing nonalcoholic beverages for designated drivers and making sure impaired drivers don't get behind the wheel.

"Do not turn a day of fun into a lifetime of regret," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

Many local police departments will be increasing staff along with the CHP.

The Oxnard Police Department will have extra patrol officers and will hold a DUI checkpoint from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. somewhere in the city.

More local news: Fire erupts at long-vacant hotel slated for demolition

Ventura Police Department officials also announced extra patrols and advised residents to use a ride-share service or have a sober friend drive if they've been drinking.

"When it comes to getting to and from your watch party safely, we're all on the same team," Officer Chris Wilson said in a release.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Ojai and Thousand Oaks, said it will deploy extra patrol deputies to look for suspected DUI drivers.

"If you plan to have a drink or two, choose a sober way to get to and from wherever you are watching the game," sheriff's Capt. Shane Matthews said in a release.

The agencies' extra enforcement efforts on Super Bowl Sunday are funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Spike in Silverado thefts

OXNARD – Authorities in Oxnard warned residents Friday of a recent increase in thefts of Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks from the early 2000s.

Eleven Silverados have been stolen around the city in January and February, the Oxnard Police Department reported. Several have been recovered with parts or equipment missing. Most have had catalytic converters removed.

Officials said many of the thefts can be prevented by locking vehicles, taking your keys with you, using wheel locks and other devices and parking in a garage or well-lit area.

Help sought in child annoyance case

FILLMORE – Sheriff's officials in Fillmore are asking for the public's help with a reported child annoyance case this week.

At around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was walking home near Highway 126 and Mountain View Street, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Fillmore.

Sheriff's officials in Fillmore are looking for any witnesses to an alleged child annoying incident involving an older model Toyota SUV similar to the one depicted.

According to the boy's account, a man driving a white, 1980s-era Toyota SUV tried to lure the teen into the vehicle. The boy didn't comply and said he would call police. The man drove away eastbound on the 126, also called Ventura Street in the area.

The suspect was described as about 65 and slender with red bumps around his nose and mouth, wrinkly white skin and balding white hair around the sides of his head. He was said to be wearing a white shirt, dark shorts and a black necklace.

Detective John Lemar said authorities are continuing to search for surveillance video or witnesses and had only the teen's account as of early Friday afternoon.

In a separate incident reported in Oxnard on Feb. 2, authorities are no longer looking for a suspect after investigators found no evidence. A teen had told police a man grabbed her wrist and tried to get her into his dark sedan near G and Teakwood streets. The Oxnard Police Department had previously sought the public's assistance with the case.

Anyone with information about the Fillmore incident is asked to call the Fillmore police station at 805-524-2233.

Sheriff's authorities also urged parents and guardians to talk to children about "stranger danger." Suspicious behavior can be reported via 911, with callers asked to provide as much detail as possible. If it's safe to take a cell phone picture of any suspicious incident, that can help investigators, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Super Bowl DUI enforcement, convenience store death ID, more