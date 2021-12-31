Roundup: Suspect in 12 restaurant burglaries nabbed; nighttime lane closures in Ventura

Here's a roundup of recent announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Inspection work to close lanes on busy streets

VENTURA – Some traffic lanes along two busy roadways in Ventura will close on weeknights through mid-February for pipeline inspections, Southern California Gas Co. officials said.

The work, scheduled to start Monday night, will impact a stretch of Telephone Road near Highway 101 and a section of Highway 118 near Saticoy.

The work on Telephone Road will affect lanes between Main Street, on the south side of the freeway, to Gateway Plaza, an entrance to the shopping center anchored by the Barnes & Noble bookstore.

On Highway 118, also known as Wells Road in the Saticoy area, the inspection work will impact lanes between Telephone Road and Violeta Street.

Lanes will be reduced as crews carry on their work, which will involve excavation of underground pipelines to confirm data provided by earlier equipment tests.

The inspection work is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights, weather permitting. It will continue until mid-February, SoCalGas officials said.

Traffic control cones and flagmen will direct traffic in the affected areas. People who work or live nearby may hear noise from the excavation equipment.

Burglars targeted restaurants in October spree

THOUSAND OAKS – An 18-year-old Los Angeles man suspected of taking part in a dozen recent restaurant burglaries in the Thousand Oaks area was arrested as part of an alleged burglary crew last week in Newbury Park.

The 12 burglaries date back to October and occurred in different parts of the Conejo Valley, including Newbury Park, Oak Park and along Thousand Oaks Boulevard. The burglars targeted cash, cash registers and safes during each of the incidents, according to Detective Susan Johnsen of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 3300 block of Kimber Drive. The area had previously been targeted during the October crimes, according to the sheriff's office, which provides police services in Thousand Oaks.

A deputy was on patrol when he spotted a suspicious vehicle with four people inside parked near a restaurant in a strip mall. The deputy spoke to the occupants and learned they were all from Los Angeles. A search of the car yielded burglary tools and an unregistered handgun.

One of the passengers, the 18-year-old man, was identified as a suspect in the October incidents. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant from San Bernardino County.

All four people in the car were arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of conspiracy. On Monday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed felony conspiracy charges against all four, each of whom pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.

The 18-year-old suspect in the October burglaries has yet to be arraigned for those allegations but remained in jail Thursday where he was being held without bail. Johnsen said the investigation into the October crimes remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

The other three suspects also remained in jail as of Thursday with bail set between $20,000 and $40,000, according to online jail records.

