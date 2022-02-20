Roundup: Suspect charged in fatal Oxnard stabbing, more Ventura County news

Del Sol Park in Oxnard.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Suspect charged in fatal stabbing

OXNARD – Authorities have arrested and charged a suspect in a fatal stabbing last summer at an Oxnard park. The case had previously been one of 10 unsolved homicides around Ventura County in 2021.

The Aug. 15 incident took place at Del Sol Park. The victim, 32-year-old Jorge Hernandez Maldonado, an Oxnard resident, had been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with two men, authorities said. He died two days later at Ventura County Medical Center.

On Thursday night, Oxnard Police Department detectives arrested Edgar Mendoza, 36, of Oxnard, after a months-long investigation. Mendoza had fled to Merced County after the homicide, authorities said, and sheriff's investigators in that county assisted with the case. Recent information indicated Mendoza had returned to Oxnard, prompting new search efforts that led to his arrest.

On Friday, Mendoza pleaded not guilty to a murder charge during arraignment at Ventura County Superior Court. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office also filed a special allegation that Mendoza personally used a knife during the crime, which he denied during the hearing. An arrest warrant in the case had been issued in mid-November, when prosecutors initially filed a complaint, court records show.

The case was continued to the afternoon of Feb. 22 for a bail review hearing. As of Saturday, Mendoza remained in Ventura County jail and was not eligible for bail.

Fires damage buildings, vehicles

VENTURA COUNTY – A large fire damaged agricultural buildings on the Oxnard Plain and an RV blaze in Ventura burned several vehicles and threatened homes Saturday morning.

Fire gutted an RV on Neath Street Saturday morning and damaged three parked vehicles, Ventura City Fire officials said.

At around 4:30 a.m., Ventura County Fire Department crews responded to a blaze in the 1900 block of South Lewis Road, near the intersection with Camarillo Street on the Oxnard Plain, where a large barn and several outbuildings were reported burning.

County fire crews were assisted by city of Oxnard and federal fire personnel. Ventura County Sheriff's personnel helped evacuate people from the area and kept spectators out, an official said.

Some animals reportedly perished in the fire but there were no immediate reports of injuries to people, according to the sheriff's agency, and the cause remained under investigation.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Ventura City Fire crews headed to the 8000 block of Neath Street and found a large RV fully engulfed in flames. The street extends east from Montgomery Avenue on the north side of North Bank Drive.

Three parked vehicles were also on fire, officials said, and two homes were threatened by the flames.

Fire engulfed an RV and burned three parked vehicles on Neath Street in Ventura Saturday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported. Oxnard and county fire crews assisted.

Fire officials estimated damage to the RV and other vehicles totaled about $80,000, with additional losses of personal belongings. The cause remained under investigation Saturday.

Stabbing hospitalizes man

CAMARILLO – A man stabbed multiple times during a fight in Camarillo Saturday morning was taken to the hospital, according to Ventura County Sheriff's officials.

The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Oak Street, south of Ventura Boulevard, after a fight between two men, according to Sgt. Tim Lohman.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, Lohman said. No update on his condition was available as of Saturday afternoon.

The other man was arrested at the scene, where major crimes detectives were investigating into the afternoon. Lohman said no threat to the public remained.

No other details were immediately available.

These items will be updated when new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Suspect charged in fatal Oxnard stabbing, more Ventura County news