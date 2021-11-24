Roundup: Thefts reported in Ventura, stabbing in Camarillo, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Theft reported from VA clinic site

The Ventura Police Department is investigating a theft Sunday at the construction site for the new Veterans Affairs clinic.

The theft occurred around 5:30 a.m. at the future address for the clinic, 5250 Ralston St.

According to Sgt. Ed Caliento, the burglary was committed by one or more people and involved the theft of power tools and construction equipment. The stolen property was estimated to be worth thousands of dollars, according to authorities.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

The clinic, formally called the Veteran Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic, is currently set to open next summer. In a statement, Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, voiced her disappointment about the theft and her support for law enforcement's investigation. Brownley helped secure funding for the clinic.

“I’m dismayed to learn that someone would steal from the construction site of the new VA facility," Brownly said. "I am confident that the Ventura Police Department will quickly address this incident. On the bright side, I am looking forward to the grand opening next year and ensuring our veterans receive the care they deserve closer to home."

Man arrested for attempted murder

CAMARILLO– A 45-year-old Camarillo man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Friday afternoon after an altercation at a bar earlier in the day.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Camarillo police responded to a report of a stabbing at a local Camarillo restaurant and bar in the 2100 block of Pickwick Drive, a commercial area. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo.

The victim, a 53-year-old Camarillo man, suffered stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. While at the hospital his condition worsened, and he required surgery, officials said.

Detectives also said the suspect had punctured the tires on the victim's vehicle. Detectives arrested the suspect without incident Friday at approximately 4:45 p.m.

He was booked at the Ventura County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and one count of vandalism, both felonies. His bail was set at $510,000. He was set to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday, jail records show.

As of Monday the victim was in stable condition, authorities said in a release.

Juveniles suspected of catalytic converter theft

Ventura police arrested youths early Tuesday morning who were accused of stealing catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

Three juvenile suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a series of catalytic converter thefts in Ventura.

The arrests occurred around 4:23 a.m. in the 2500 block of Harbor Boulevard.

A resident in the area called police upon seeing the suspects remove the catalytic converter from a nearby car.

A patrol officer spotted the suspects in the area of Ventura Harbor as they were in the middle of stealing another catalytic converter. After a brief vehicle pursuit, the suspects crashed their vehicle near Seaward Avenue and were detained by police.

All three suspects were identified as male juveniles from Los Angeles. They had 11 catalytic converters in their car, as well as burglary tools and car jacks.

The suspects suffered minor injuries from the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property and vandalism. All three were later booked into juvenile hall.

Ventura police are working to return the eleven stolen catalytic converters to their respective owners. Three of the eleven catalytic converters have been claimed as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone who believes they were a recent victim of catalytic converter theft can contact Detective Karl Reyes at 805-339-4476.

