Roundup: Thefts in Simi, Thousand Oaks and Camarillo reported; teen shot in Santa Paula

Here is a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

2 nabbed for alleged $3,800 theft from Simi Valley stores

Two women from Bakersfield were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of taking $3,800 in goods from two Simi Valley stores.

The Simi Valley Police Department said they received a 911 call around 7 p.m. from a supermarket on Cochran Street about two women leaving the store without paying for a cart full of groceries. Police responded, stopping the vehicle the women were in.

Officers said they found merchandise from the supermarket and another department store, also on Cochran Street.

The women, 37 and 48, were arrested and booked into Ventura County jail. The pair faces charges of felony grand theft. Police said the goods were returned to the respective stores.

Teen shot in Santa Paula

Santa Paula police responded to the hospital on a report of a person shot Friday night.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to Santa Paula Hospital where they found a male teen with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Chief Don Aguilar. Police were still investigating but believe the shooting took place in Santa Paula although they could not be more specific, he said.

It was not clear if the shooting was random or not, but only the one teen was injured.

Alleged purse-snatching, elder abuse leads to 1 arrest in T.O.

A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly snatched a woman's purse from her vehicle outside an ATM at a Thousand Oaks bank, authorities said.

The woman had been in her car near the bank on Westlake Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. when she was distracted by the man who hauled off with her purse and fled in a vehicle, according to Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark. The sheriff's office is contracted for police services in Thousand Oaks.

Authorities broadcast a description of his vehicle, which was found by sheriff's deputies 45 minutes later at Kanan and Agoura roads, Clark said.

The man was booked into Ventura County jail on felony grand theft and a misdemeanor for elder abuse, according to jail records. His bail was set at $25,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

3 face organized retail theft charges in Camarillo haul

Three Los Angeles residents were arrested earlier this month for alleged thefts from stores at the Camarillo Premium Outlets, authorities said.

The thefts were originally reported around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, and Camarillo police pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the one leaving the store. Camarillo contracts police services from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

During the stop, the officer found a booster bag, a specialized pouch used to remove undetected items with theft-prevention devices, and what were believed to be stolen goods, the sheriff's office said.

All three people were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft and possession of burglary tools. One also faces charges for providing false information to a peace officer.

These reports may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Thefts reported in Simi, T.O. and Camarillo; Santa Paula teen shot