The Roundup: Things to know in Northern Kentucky

Things to know

The Purple People Bridge is home to a new mural that pays tribute to the unique Ohio and Kentucky connection. Local artist Matt Grote gave nods to Cincinnati chili, Kentucky bourbon, and local sport teams in the piece. You can find it on the bridge where the two state lines officially meet.

Campbell County Public Library is getting a new director. Chantelle Phillips is taking the reins Monday after working at the Newport and Carrico/Fort Thomas branches over the last 15 years. The Xavier University and Kent State University graduate earned the position after longtime library director JC Morgan retired.

The Campbell and Boone county public libraries are joining forces with Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to usher in books to its recently created Airport Library. The Kenton County Public Library was first to partner with the airport on the project in May and has provided it with about 3,000 books. The library is located in Concourse B, does not require a library card, and returning the books is optional.

The Covington Business Council annual dinner is Thursday at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center and will give a nod to all the development along the Riverfront. About 500 people are expected to attend. This year's Founder Award will go to DBL Law partner Patrick Hughes for his community work.

In case you missed it

The Enquirer's food writer Keith Pandolfi gave us a "completely random list" of what he's thankful for this year. His list includes kudos for Northern Kentucky eateries in Fort Mitchell, Covington, Newport and more.

Frontier Airlines announced plans last week to open a new crew base at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in May. The company plans to recruit at least 80 pilots and 160 flight attendants from the area.

As high school wrestling season gets underway, here are some Northern Kentucky high school athletes to keep an eye on.

Hospitals in Kentucky are facing a worker shortage. That means patients have to wait longer to receive care.

Louisville Metro Police officials released a report last week from its investigation into the Old National Bank mass shooting earlier this year that left five people dead. It offers insights into motive, mental health factors, and other findings by police.

