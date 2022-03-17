Roundup: Ventura County Fire names new deputy chief, more local news

Chad Cook has been promoted to deputy chief of the Ventura County Fire Department.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

County fire names new deputy chief

CAMARILLO — After a national search, Ventura County Fire Department officials promoted an assistant chief with the department to the deputy chief position.

Chad Cook, a 31-year veteran with the agency, will take up the deputy chief role starting Sunday, the agency announced Wednesday evening.

Cook has held "every rank in the agency up to his current assignment as assistant fire chief of emergency operations," county Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said in a statement. "He is one of the most well-recognized and respected fire ground commanders in the nation."

The nationwide recruitment process involved a panel of four outside raters who interviewed the top candidates, officials said in the release. The panel reportedly described Cook as "the clear and obvious choice."

As assistant chief, he has overseen all field operations and the Fire Communications Center. For the past six years, he has also served as an operations chief on a national incident management team and has responded to some of the largest wildfires around the U.S.

Cook's annual base salary as deputy chief will start at $227,289. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department's bureau managers and take part in planning and directing agency activities.

"I'm incredibly humbled by the promotion," Cook said in a statement.

Cook, a Moorpark resident, grew up in Thousand Oaks.

Fillmore man allegedly stole city security cameras

FILLMORE — A Fillmore man was arrested last week in connection with the theft of several city-owned security cameras, authorities said.

In late February, a Ventura County Sheriff's deputy noticed several of the cameras missing from an near the high school. Detectives found the cameras, worth thousands of dollars, had been stolen in the middle of the night and identified a Fillmore resident, 36, as the suspect. The sheriff's office provides police services in Fillmore.

Last week, a warrant search at the man's residence in the 900 block of Hinkley Lane failed to turn up the cameras, but authorities found a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the man's garage. He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, vandalism and a stolen vehicle offense.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fillmore police at 805-524-2233.

Catalytic converter theft suspects arrested in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley police arrested two people early Tuesday suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of Aristotle Street, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Neighbors reported seeing two people cut a catalytic converter from a nearby car, then saw them leave in a gray Scion.

Officers found a matching vehicle and spoke to the two men inside, age 32 and 38, both from Pacoima. A search of the car uncovered two catalytic converters, a car jack, several saws and other tools, according to police.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy and grand theft. The 32-year-old also had outstanding felony warrants out of Los Angeles and Riverside counties. They were booked into county jail.

