Roundup: Ventura firefighter mourned, no-fee pet adoptions Saturday, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Half-staff flags honor late Ventura firefighter

VENTURA — Flags in Ventura remain at half-staff this week following the recent off-duty death of a veteran city firefighter.

Matthew Clapsaddle, 59, died Aug. 20 of a sudden medical emergency while in Hawaii, fire officials said, where a procession was held in his honor.

The firefighter-paramedic had served with the Ventura Fire Department since 1994.

His body was expected to return to Ventura on Friday, said Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Brian McGrath, with funeral arrangements still being planned as of Thursday.

Ventura Fire Chief David Endaya said in a statement it was "truly heartbreaking" to lose a teammate and friend.

"Matt was a positive and dedicated leader who brought so much joy and energy to our fire family," Endaya said. "We hold Matt's family in our hearts and will continue to lift them up as they navigate this unexpected path."

Ventura City firefighters are wearing mourning bands on their badges.

Clapsaddle had been part of the department's ocean rescue team, urban search and rescue team and the ladder truck company at Fire Station 5, 4225 E. Main St.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and son, Tanner, department officials said.

County shelters host no-fee adoptions Saturday

Ventura County's Camarillo Animal Shelter

VENTURA COUNTY — The Ventura County Animal Services division is holding a "clear the shelter" event Saturday at the county's shelters in Camarillo and Simi Valley.

The one-day event waives adoption fees for dogs, cats, rabbits, reptiles and other animals. In addition, no advance signup will be required for animal adoptions.

The event is back after two years of COVID-related cancellations.

Animals will go home spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and treated for fleas. Families will also get a voucher for a free first visit to the veterinarian, the agency said.

The event is part of a nationwide day of pet adoptions.

The Camarillo Animal Shelter is located at 600 Aviation Drive. The Simi Valley Animal Shelter is at 670 W. Los Angeles Ave.

You can check out available animals online at vcas.us/search-our-animals.

Victim named in Oxnard homicide

A 22-year-old Tehachapi man was fatally shot in a south Oxnard shopping center parking lot Monday night.

OXNARD — Authorities have identified the Kern County man killed by gunfire in a south Oxnard parking lot Monday night.

Austin Hall, 22, was a Tehachapi resident, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was homicide.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Monday in the parking lot near 125 W. Pleasant Valley Road. The site is in the shopping center anchored by a Tresierras Supermarket at the northwest corner of the juncture with Saviers Road.

Oxnard Police Department officials said Hall was found unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials said their initial investigation indicated the shooting resulted from a chance encounter, with no known relationships between the victim and possible suspects.

No arrests had been made as of midday Thursday and the case remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Songer at 805-385-7680.

Knife-wielding suspect arrested

VENTURA — A 28-year-old Ventura woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly brandishing a knife at a business owner.

The incident was reported around 11:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of East Main Street, according to the Ventura Police Department.

A man was inside his business when he heard something being thrown against the outside wall, authorities said.

When he confronted the suspect, she reportedly pulled out a fixed-blade kitchen knife and slashed at the victim several times, according to police. The victim was not injured.

The suspect, who fled, was found by patrol officers at a nearby shopping center with the knife used in the attack hidden in her clothes, officials said.

She was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed knife. She remained in Todd Road Jail on Thursday in lieu of $40,000 bail, jail records show.

