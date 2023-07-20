Roundup: Ventura police ID homicide suspect, Fillmore minister arrested, more news

Ventura police have identified the suspect in a fatal stabbing in April.

Suspect identified in Ventura homicide

Ventura Police Department officials said they have identified the suspect in a three-month-old homicide.

The Ventura resident, 31-year-old Dillon Mansell, is currently in federal custody, police officials said Wednesday. He will be returned to Ventura on an arrest warrant and will face charges of murder and commission of a crime as a gang member, authorities said in a news release.

The stabbing took place around 1 a.m. on April 16 in west Ventura at a duplex in the 200 block of East McFarlane Drive.

The victim, 31-year-old Jose Contreras of Ventura, had been attending a party when an argument broke out with Mansell, who was also at the gathering. The two knew each other, police have said.

The department said Mansell has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, gang involvement, assault on a police officer, drug charges and weapons violations.

Fillmore minister arrested in trafficking sting

A 67-year-old Fillmore minister pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of sending harmful matter to a child as well as a felony and a misdemeanor luring charge in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday.

The charges stem from the man's alleged communication with an undercover officer he believed was a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

Investigators with the Ventura County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating the man on July 10, when he reportedly started communicating in an online chatroom with the undercover officer.

The conversations were sexual in nature and the man shared explicit photos of himself, prosecutors allege.

The man was arrested Monday in Fillmore with assistance from Ventura County Sheriff's detectives.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the man remained in Ventura County jail with bail set at $150,000. A bail review hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon. He was represented by the Ventura County Public Defender's Office during Wednesday's arraignment.

The trafficking task force includes investigators from local law enforcement agencies and the DA's office as well as the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office.

Additional pleas entered in Westlake High murder case

Austin Eis

The man accused of killing a Westlake High School student and injuring several others in April when driving his car into a bus stop area pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new charges filed last week by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint Friday charging Austin Allen Eis, 25, with first-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Wesley Welling, saying new evidence supported premeditation. Investigators also found six more students who were in the path of Eis' car, increasing the the number of attempted murder charges to 19.

Eis pleaded not guilty to all new charges and denied all new special allegations in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.

The events took place on the afternoon of April 18, when students had been standing by a bus stop across from the school campus in Thousand Oaks. Eis allegedly drove his Toyota Camry intentionally into the students.

The incident capped off a string of alleged crimes that took place in about an hour that afternoon, starting in Simi Valley, where Eis allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee and tried to drag off another worker. He also reportedly broke into a family member's home in Camarillo, threatening people there, before driving to Westlake High, where he had previously been a student.

The next hearing is an early disposition conference scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 17 in courtroom 12.

A Toyota Camry rests on its roof after the driver allegedly rammed Westlake High School students, killing one, on April 18. Additional charges were recently filed in the case.

Highway 101 pedestrian identified

The pedestrian killed on Highway 101 Monday night after a vehicle ran out of gas was identified by authorities Wednesday.

Edward Kakos, 69, was a Paso Robles resident, the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office reported. He died of his injuries at the scene.

Kakos had been struck on the southbound freeway in the Solimar Beach area around 9:15 p.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported. A driver had called dispatchers about 15 minutes earlier, saying he had run out of gas and pulled over on the right side of the roadway.

Another caller later reported seeing a person walking in the slow lane, using a walker. Shortly after, a Toyota pickup truck hit the pedestrian.

The truck driver, a 56-year-old Torrance man, pulled over and cooperated with investigators, CHP officials said. No arrests were made.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to talk to a traffic investigator with the CHP's Ventura-area office at 805-662-2640.

