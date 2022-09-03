Roundup: Ventura shooting arrest, Ojai motorcyclist ID'd, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Ventura drug arrest linked to shooting

VENTURA — Ventura authorities arrested a 46-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a shooting last month as well as multiple narcotics and firearm violations, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 1:25 a.m. Aug. 3 near Seaward Avenue and San Marcos Street.

The victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, a Ventura man, reportedly pulled up in a vehicle next to him. The victim recognized the suspect as a former acquaintance.

The suspect allegedly fired several shots at the victim before fleeing in his car. The victim was not hit by gunfire but suffered minor injuries from glass breaking in his face, according to police. Investigators identified the suspect over the next few weeks.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police officers spotted the suspect at a gas station near the intersection of Citrus Drive and Wells Road. They detained him and found he was in possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Ventura police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, loaded firearms, ammunition and more during a narcotics arrest Tuesday.

A search warrant served later that day at his home led to the recovery of an additional firearm as well as a pound of fentanyl, a pound of methamphetamine, an unspecified amount of heroin and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm and multiple felony narcotics and firearm violations, with bail set at $500,000.

Camarillo homicide suspect to undergo mental competency evaluation

VENTURA COUNTY — Criminal court proceedings have been temporarily suspended in a Camarillo homicide case after the suspect's attorney declared doubt as to the defendant's mental competency.

David Hoetzlein, 25, of Camarillo, appeared in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday for a continued arraignment regarding the murder of his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, 62, of Camarillo. On June 3, Tomoko's remains were found in a dumpster outside a Camarillo apartment complex. Her son was arrested the next day in connection with her death.

Story continues

David Hoetzlein

Hoetzlein had yet to enter a plea for the murder charge when public defender Andre Nintcheff expressed doubt regarding Hoetzlein's ability to assist with his own defense. The move was not expected by Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister, the prosecutor attached to the case.

While criminal proceedings are suspended, Hoetzlein will undergo a competency evaluation by a medical professional. A report will be submitted to the court before a mental competency hearing set for Sept. 22, during which a judge will determine whether Hoetzlein is fit to continue with the proceedings.

If Hoetzlein is found to be incompetent, he will be transported to a state hospital for treatment until he is deemed competent to stand trial. If he is found to be competent, court proceedings will resume.

More news: On 3rd anniversary of Conception boat fire, NTSB underlines safety recs

Ojai man ID'd in motorcycle fatality

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Authorities on Friday identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Santa Barbara this week as Joshua Latham, 31, of Ojai, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Highway 101, south of the Salinas Street exit.

A motorcyclist from Ojai died in a crash on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning south of the Salinas Street ramp, authorities said.

Latham was riding a 2022 Yamaha ZR7 when he hit the back of a 2022 Honda CRV in the right lane of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The impact threw Latham from his motorcycle, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latham had been driving "in and out of all traffic lanes" at a high rate of speed prior to the crash, according to the CHP's Santa Barbara-area office, which is investigating the incident. The driver of the CRV, a 61-year-old Ojai woman, was not injured.

Simi police warn of phone scam

SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley Police Department officials said several Ventura County residents and a Texas resident have recently been called by a person claiming to be a detective with the agency.

The scammer has reportedly told victims they failed to appear in court and a warrant had been issued for their arrest. The caller reportedly said the warrant would be removed if the victim paid a sum of money or bitcoin.

"Please know this is a fraudulent call not involving any Simi Valley police officers," department officials wrote in an alert warning residents of the scam. The department does not make such contacts, the agency said.

Anyone with information about the illegal activity is asked to call the department's detective unit at 805-583-6950.

Brush fire contained east of Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY — Crews contained a brush fire that broke out along Highway 118 near the Los Angeles County line Friday afternoon, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 12:16 p.m. along the eastbound side of the highway near Rocky Peak Road.

The blaze reached just over half an acre before firefighters had halted forward progress by 1:15 p.m.

Crews closed one eastbound lane of Highway 118 while firefighters fought the blaze. Los Angeles city and county firefighters assisted with the response.

** VIDEO UPDATE ** #PeakFire; Hose lines are around the fire. Crews are mopping up in very steep terrain. Fire was measured at 0.6 acres. Temperature is 100 degrees. One east bound lane of the 118 is still closed. Slow down as fire crews are working. @LAFD @LACoFDPIO and @VCFD pic.twitter.com/8EWpIHwY0i — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) September 2, 2022

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup Ventura shooting Joshua Latham crash David Hoetzlein trial