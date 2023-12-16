Roundup: Ventura shooting suspect arrested, more news

A shooting on Saratoga Avenue in Ventura early Saturday hospitalized one person.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Ventura shooting suspect arrested

A Ventura man was arrested early Saturday after a shooting that hospitalized the victim.

Shortly after midnight, several 911 callers reported an altercation in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, according to the Ventura Police Department. A condominium complex sits on the block.

Patrol officers arrived within two minutes and provided life-saving measures. No details about the victim had been released as of early Saturday afternoon.

The person was said to be in stable condition and was expected to survive, said police Cmdr. Matt Cain.

The suspect, a 64-year-old Ventura man, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident remains under investigation. As of 1 p.m., no other details were being released, but Cain said more information would likely be available later Saturday.

This item may be updated.

Cyclist hospitalized after Moorpark collision

A bicycle rider in his 60s suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a vehicle in Moorpark Friday morning.

The incident closed a section of Tierra Rejada Road for several hours.

The accident was reported around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Tierra Rejada and Sunset Valley Road, west of Highway 23, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted for police services in Moorpark.

The rider had been headed northbound on Sunset Valley and entered the intersection, said sheriff's Capt. James Sullivan on Friday. The driver, described as a woman in her 30s, had been headed eastbound on Tierra Rejada when the bicyclist was struck.

The cyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center. No update on the man's condition was available Saturday.

The driver, who was uninjured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, authorities said Saturday in a news release.

The incident closed Tierra Rejada between Highway 23 and Moorpark Road until about 2:15 p.m. Friday for investigation and cleanup.

Meth seized after pursuit

Sheriff's detectives seized about 5 pounds of methamphetamine after a pursuit in Camarillo on Dec. 7.

Authorities seized 5 pounds of methamphetamine after an attempted traffic stop turned into a pursuit in Camarillo earlier this month.

On the afternoon of Dec. 7, a patrol deputy saw a vehicle make an illegal turn near Carmen Drive, close to Highway 101, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The agency is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo.

When the deputy tried to pull over the car, the driver tried to flee, launching a pursuit. The deputy saw the driver throw objects out the window, authorities said.

The vehicle ultimately stopped and the driver, a 51-year-old Ventura man, was taken into custody along with his passenger, a 39-year-old Ventura woman.

Detectives who searched the vehicle found 5 pounds of meth along with about $7,000 in cash believed to be from drug sales. They also found ammunition in the car. Both suspects are convicted felons who are barred from possessing ammunition, according to the sheriff's office.

The two were arrested on suspicion of felonies and booked into county jail.

Arrest made in July gunfire incident

An Oxnard man was arrested Thursday in connection with gunfire that struck a Goodwill store in Port Hueneme in July.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting from a motor vehicle, shooting at an unoccupied building and possessing a firearm in violation of probation, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. on July 22 at the Goodwill located at 695 W. Channel Islands Blvd., where bullet strikes were found in the exterior wall, authorities said. No injuries were reported. The shots were fired from a vehicle at the front of the store, according to police.

The suspect remained in county jail Saturday with bail set at $200,000, jail records showed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at 805-986-6615 or jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Ventura shooting suspect arrested, more news