Roundup: Ventura teen arrested for school threat, Paw Works suspect released on bail, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Ventura police arrest teen after threats; weapons seized

VENTURA — The Ventura Police Department arrested a 14-year-old high school student Tuesday after he allegedly made threats about the school on social media.

The arrest was made around 2:30 p.m. at Foothill Technology High School at 100 Day Road in Ventura.

Police were notified earlier in the day about a threat made on Instagram regarding the school, authorities said. Officers investigated in collaboration with Ventura Unified School District officials to determine its credibility and learned it was made by a student at the school.

"The Ventura Police Department and the Ventura Unified School District take all threats to our campuses and students seriously," Cmdr. Rick Murray said in a release. "When adolescents are involved, it is sometimes difficult to determine the intent of these types of threats, as they are occasionally done as a prank or joke."

The student was detained at the campus and arrested on suspicion of criminal threats. Officials contacted his parents, who cooperated with the investigation, police said. Several weapons were later turned over to police and the student was booked into Ventura County Juvenile Hall.

A representative from Ventura Unified School District did not respond to a request for comment.

No injuries were reported.

This item will be updated.

Animal shelter burglary suspect released on bail

Pretty Girl, a rescue dog stolen from the Paw Works facility in Camarillo in June.

VENTURA COUNTY — The suspect in a burglary at a Camarillo animal rescue facility was released from jail Tuesday after his bail was reduced during a court hearing earlier that day.

Miles Berry, 33, of Newbury Park, pleaded not guilty last Friday to charges of commercial burglary, grand theft and animal cruelty stemming from two incidents at the Paw Works Animal Rescue facility on Pleasant Valley Road.

Story continues

Authorities allege Berry broke into the shelter on June 9 and stole a 3-year-old German shepherd named Pretty Girl. The dog died hours later when she was found along Highway 101 in Newbury Park where she had been apparently hit by a car.

Berry is also accused of attempting to break into the same facility on Sept. 4. No animals were taken during the second incident.

At a bail review hearing on Tuesday, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Nancy Ayers reduced Berry's bail from $50,000, the amount set when he was arrested, to $10,000, which she said is the amount scheduled for second-degree burglary.

Berry's release terms require him to find another home for his pet cat and stay at least 100 yards away from Paw Works. He is also prohibited from owning any animals or burglary tools and is subject to searches for such items while out of custody.

Berry was released Tuesday night on a bail bond, online jail records show. He is due to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday in room 12.

Security footage shows a person stealing rescue dog Pretty Lady from the nonprofit Paw Works facility in Camarillo in June.

Former county spokesperson takes plea deal in DUI case

VENTURA COUNTY — Ashley Bautista, the former chief spokesperson for Ventura County government, took a plea deal Friday in a DUI case that led to her resignation from the high-profile position in June.

Bautista pleaded no contest on Friday to charges of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater and hit-and-run, both misdemeanor violations. She was sentenced to serve five days in county jail and three years probation, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Additionally, Bautista is required to enroll in a three-month DUI Program, attend two Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim offender groups and pay an undetermined amount of restitution, prosecutors said.

Bautista's attorney did not return a call for comment.

Bautista was arrested on June 17 near Ocean and South Seaward avenues in Ventura. She had been driving along Paseo de Playa and was waiting to turn onto Harbor Boulevard when she rear-ended the vehicle in front of her. She continued driving for approximately 2 miles before getting pulled over by Ventura police. She resigned from her position on June 21 after news of her arrest broke.

DUI arrest in single-vehicle crash near Oak View

A 26-year-old Ventura man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after his car went off a mountainside near Oak View early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 1:10 a.m. along the southbound side of Highway 33 south of Encino Drive.

CHP officers found the vehicle about 200 feet over the side of the cliff with the driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, out of the vehicle and suffering major injuries.

The driver, who showed signs of intoxication, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and remains hospitalized, CHP said.

Officers remained at the scene of the crash for hours to remove the vehicle from the mountainside.

Items may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Ventura teen school threat arrest, Paw Works suspect released