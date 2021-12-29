Roundup: Victim in Simi trunk had worked with Kardashians, Kanye; blood needed for ailing boy

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Family seeks blood donations for young leukemia patient

SIMI VALLEY – The family of a 5-year-old Simi Valley boy with leukemia is asking the public for help with blood donations and a bone marrow match.

Ayden Denne was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at age 2. After undergoing three years of treatment, the cancer resurfaced this winter in Ayden's brain and spinal fluid.

An urgent effort to find a bone marrow donor for Ayden Denne, 5, is underway in Simi Valley and beyond to treat his resurgent leukemia.

The boy's family continues to look for a bone marrow donor between the ages of 18 and 40. An ongoing test site has opened at Lock, Stock and Barrel Investments in Simi Valley at 2050 Donville Ave. The site normally operates weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed on Friday for New Year's Eve.

Additionally, Ayden needs regular blood donations. His blood type is A+, meaning he can accept blood from donors with types A+, A-, O+ or O-.

You can donate blood for Ayden by making an appointment with Children's Hospital in Los Angeles at (323) 361-2441 or chladonateblood.org. If you're not able to go to the Los Angeles hospital, his family urges you to donate locally to help save others.

More information, including bone marrow drives scheduled for January, can be found by visiting the "Match for Ayden" page on Facebook or BeTheMatch.org.

Homicide victim identified

SIMI VALLEY – A Los Angeles woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car driven to Simi Valley last week has been identified.

According to trade magazine Variety and other publications, she was a business manager at Boulevard Management, a Woodland Hills firm, and had worked with celebrity clients including the Kardashians, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

Angela S. Kukawski was 55, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Her manner of death was homicide, authorities found. Cause of death was sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck and strangulation.

In the early hours of Dec. 23, Simi Valley Police Department officials assisted the Los Angeles Police Department with their investigation as the LAPD case crossed county lines. Authorities ultimately found Kukawski's remains in the trunk of a car parked in the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley.

Kukawski, who lived in Sherman Oaks with her boyfriend – the suspect – had been reported missing a day earlier, the LAPD reported. Authorities believe Jason Barker, 49, killed her inside their residence, put her body in her vehicle and drove to Simi Valley, the agency said in a release. Simi Valley authorities said Barker drove to a relative's home in the city.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Barker with murder, officials said. He remained in jail in Los Angeles County with bail set at $3 million, online jail records showed. Anyone with information is asked to called the LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide unit at (818) 374-9550.

Visits suspended at main jail

VENTURA – Ventura County sheriff's authorities have suspended in-person visits at the main jail to help stem a COVID-19 outbreak.

The ban follows a similar suspension already in effect at Todd Road Jail outside Santa Paula.

The latest suspension, announced Tuesday afternoon, halts personal visits for at least a week at the main jail in Ventura at 800 S. Victoria Ave., next to the Ventura County Government Center.

Ventura County Sheriff's headquarters, left, are next to the main jail on Victoria Avenue in Ventura.

As of Wednesday morning, 11 people at the main jail had tested positive, said Capt. Mark Franke. At the Todd Road site, 45 people had active cases, he said.

Visits have been suspended at the Todd Road location since around Dec. 16. Visits will continue to be halted at both facilities until officials determine the risk has passed.

“We’re doing what’s best for the safety of our inmates and the public,” Franke said.

No inmates from either site had been hospitalized as of Wednesday morning, he said. About 1,100 inmates are currently housed at the two facilities.

Attorneys can continue to make no-contact professional visits.

You can still make video visits through the sheriff's website under the "inmate information" tab at venturasheriff.org.

Youth leader arraigned for sexual misconduct

VENTURA – A Ventura man was arraigned Wednesday for multiple sexual misconduct charges involving an underage victim he met as a youth group leader at a local church.

James Duran II, 30, of Ventura, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of oral copulation with a minor. The charges date back several years, starting in August of 2013, when the victim was 14 years old, but were only reported recently to authorities.

The River Community Church on East Santa Clara Street in Ventura.

Officials say Duran met the victim when he was a youth group leader at The River Community Church on East Santa Clara Street in downtown Ventura. The victim, who also attended the church, was allegedly taken to "various locations to engage in various sexual activities" by Duran over a two-year period, according to the Ventura Police Department. Some of the encounters occurred during church activities, officials said.

Duran's attorney could not be reached by press time Wednesday afternoon.

Duran remains out of custody on bond. He is scheduled for a settlement conference at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20 in room 23 of Ventura County Superior Court.

Ventura police have said they believe there might be more victims. Anyone with information can call Detective Alyse Quiroz at (805) 339-4413.

